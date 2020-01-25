Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance

Highlights:

Bacteria living in household dust particles have been detected

These are capable of transmitting antibiotic resistance genes to other pathogens

This could lead to stubborn antibiotic-resistant infections that are difficult to treat



Bacteria living in house dust are capable of spreading antibiotic resistance genes to other pathogens, causing stubborn infections that are difficult to treat, finds a new study from Northwestern University, USA. Importantly, this is the very first study to identify bacteria thriving in household dust.

