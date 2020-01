Bacteria Present in House Dust Can Spread Antibiotic Resistance

How are Bacterial Antibiotic Resistance Genes Transmitted?

Vertical Transmission: This occurs when the parent bacterium undergoes cell division and transmits the antibiotic resistance genes to its next-generation progeny

Why Do Bacteria Transmit Antibiotic-Resistance Genes?

Concluding Remarks

Recommendation

Bacterial antibiotic resistance genes can be transmitted by the following two ways:

Vertical Transmission: This occurs when the parent bacterium undergoes cell division and transmits the antibiotic resistance genes to its next-generation progeny

Horizontal Transmission: This occurs when a bacterium produces a copy of the antibiotic resistance gene and transmits it to another bacterium within its vicinity

This gene transmission capability of bacteria is possible due to the presence of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) segments that have mobile properties. The present study is the first to identify the mobile capabilities of antibiotic resistance genes in bacteria residing in household dust particles.

The research team believes that the underlying reason why bacteria transmit their antibiotic resistance genes is due to exposure to excessive stress. The bacteria are unable to cope with the stressful conditions that are often present indoors, including the following:

The research team recommends using a damp cloth for cleaning surfaces instead of using antimicrobial sprays, as the latter can increase the chances of emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.