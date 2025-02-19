Zwitterionic Coating: Enhancing Medical Implants to Prevent Blood Clots

The University of Sydney scientists develop zwitterionic coatings for medical implants to prevent blood clots, improve heart valve lifespan, and reduce surgical risks.

Did you know?

About 500,000 to 600,000 Australians were living with heart valve disease in 2021. #heartdisease #healthyheart #implants #medindia’

About 500,000 to 600,000 Australians were living with heart valve disease in 2021. #heartdisease #healthyheart #implants #medindia’

Advertisement

Preventing Blood Clots in Heart Valve Implants

Advertisement

Making Durable Medical Implants

Advertisement

Using Zwitterions in Medicine