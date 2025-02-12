About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Transforming Smartphones into Medical Tools With PanopticAI

by Swethapriya Sampath on Feb 12 2025 5:52 PM

PanopticAI's FDA-cleared app uses AI to transform smartphones into tools for contactless pulse monitoring, enhancing healthcare accessibility and reducing costs globally.

PanopticAI revolutionizes contactless patient monitoring for pulse rate measurement. It is the world’s first FDA-cleared app for contactless pulse rate measurement.
According to the GlobalData report, using remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) algorithms and smartphone cameras, this app eliminates the need for costly medical equipment, making healthcare more accessible and scalable.

AI Health App Turns Smartphones into Medical Tools

With a 30-second scan, the app provides accurate vital sign readings, making smartphones into a medical tool. This novel approach is a shift toward AI-driven, consumer-focused digital health solutions that empower patients and expand global healthcare access.

The app highlights the importance of Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) within healthcare systems. The app was tested across different patient demographics and environmental conditions to validate its efficiency in the real world.

PanopticAI Expands Healthcare Access with AI Monitoring

The app is now used by hospitals, insurers, and pharmacies like Gleneagles Hospital and Bupa, showing the growing demand for accessible, preventive care solutions. PanopticAI can bridge gaps in traditional healthcare by simplifying monitoring and reducing costs, especially in underserved populations or regions with limited healthcare resources.

PanopticAI can serve the increasing consumerization of healthcare, the proliferation of AI-powered solutions, and the shift toward preventive care. Smartphones can reduce dependency on expensive monitoring wearables, breaking barriers to adoption.



Source-Medindia
