Early Oral Cancer Detection Made Easy With Saliva Test

by Dr. Navapriya S on Feb 12 2025 4:54 PM

A painless, easy-to-use saliva test may be the future of oral cancer diagnosis.

A simple saliva test can be an easy and painless way to detect oral cancer, offering hope for early diagnosis and better treatment. Researchers found that saliva samples are more reliable than blood tests for identifying signs of oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC), a common and serious type of oral cancer.
Currently, OSCC is diagnosed using tissue biopsy, which is painful and uncomfortable for patients. Scientists from the Cancer Hospital of Shantou University Medical College explored whether liquid biopsy, a method that detects cancer-related molecules in body fluids could offer a better alternative.

Saliva Biomarkers in Oral Cancer Detection

In their study, published in Scientific Reports, researchers analyzed saliva and blood samples from three groups(1 Trusted Source
Comparison of saliva and blood derived cell free RNAs for detecting oral squamous cell carcinoma

Go to source):
  • People with oral squamous cell carcinoma
  • People with non-cancerous oral tumors
  • Healthy individuals
Their results showed that saliva samples provided clear indicators of cancer, while blood samples did not show significant differences.

The study identified four key markers in saliva that could help detect OSCC:
  • C-type lectin domain family 2 member B (CLEC2B) – found at higher levels in OSCC patients.
  • DAZL (deleted in azoospermia-like), F9, and AC008735.2 are present in lower levels in OSCC patients.
The researchers also found that people with OSCC had distinct immune system changes in their saliva, including higher levels of certain immune cells and lower levels of others. This suggests that saliva could provide important clues about the body’s response to cancer.

“This study shows that a simple saliva test could one day replace invasive biopsies for diagnosing oral cancer,” said lead researcher Hanwei Peng.

Although these findings are exciting, scientists emphasize that more research is needed with larger groups of patients to confirm the results. If future studies support these findings, saliva tests could make oral cancer detection easier, less painful, and more widely available.

Reference:
  1. Comparison of saliva and blood derived cell free RNAs for detecting oral squamous cell carcinoma- (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-88472-9)


