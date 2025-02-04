GPS Wearable Device for Dementia Caregivers Reduces Stress and Improves Communication

A study finds a new wearable device that helps caregivers of dementia patients to communicate and track them.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Utilization and perceived usefulness of monitoring technology for family caregivers of people living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias



Go to source Trusted Source

Did you Know?

About 6.9 million Americans over 60 years have #Alzheimer’s and it could rise to 13.8 million by 2060. e #dementia #parkinsondisease #medindia ’

About 6.9 million Americans over 60 years have #Alzheimer’s and it could rise to 13.8 million by 2060. e #dementia #parkinsondisease #medindia ’

Advertisement

Wearable Devices for Dementia Caregivers

Advertisement

Benefits of Wearable Device

Advertisement

Making Caregiving Easier for Dementia Caregivers with Wearable Technology

Utilization and perceived usefulness of monitoring technology for family caregivers of people living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/13872877241300078)