Water Pill for Alzheimer’s Treatment

Advertisement

A commonly used(approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), - bumetanide, holds as a(among 1,300 known FDA-approved drugs that was tested) especially among those who are at genetic risk.The study team analyzed the effects of the drug through electronic health record data sets from more than 5 million people to two groups: adults over 65 who took bumetanide and a matching group who did not take bumetanide.It was found thatsays Jean Yuan, M.D., Ph.D., Translational Bioinformatics and Drug Development program director in the NIA Division of Neuroscience.The team had analyzed information of gene expression signatures from a database of 213 brain tissue samples and verified the same via both mouse and human cell experiments along with the human population. The study thereby advances asays NIA Director Richard J. Hodes, M.D.Source: Medindia