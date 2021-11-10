About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Water Pill for Alzheimer’s Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on October 11, 2021 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Water Pill for Alzheimer’s Treatment

Water pill may be viable to test as Alzheimer's treatment as per precision medicine data dive at NIH/National Institute on Aging, published in the journal Nature Aging.

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a neurodegenerative disease that leads to gradual memory loss and behavioral changes. It is characterized by the pathological hallmark formation of beta-amyloid plaques and the tau proteins in the brain tissues, long (almost 20 to 30 years) before the actual symptoms occur.

Advertisement


One of the most significant genetic risk factors for late-onset Alzheimer's is a form of the apolipoprotein E gene called APOE4.

A commonly used potent oral diuretic pill (approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), - bumetanide, holds as a potential candidate for an Alzheimer's disease treatment (among 1,300 known FDA-approved drugs that was tested) especially among those who are at genetic risk.
Advertisement

Water Pill Treatment

The study team analyzed the effects of the drug through electronic health record data sets from more than 5 million people to two groups: adults over 65 who took bumetanide and a matching group who did not take bumetanide.

It was found that those who had the genetic risk and took bumetanide had a ~35% to 75% lower prevalence of Alzheimer's disease compared to those not taking the drug.

"We know that Alzheimer's disease will likely require specific types of treatments, perhaps multiple therapies, including some that may target an individual's unique genetic and disease characteristics — much like cancer treatments that are available today. The data in this paper make a good case to conduct a proof-of-concept trial of bumetanide in people with genetic risk," says Jean Yuan, M.D., Ph.D., Translational Bioinformatics and Drug Development program director in the NIA Division of Neuroscience.

The team had analyzed information of gene expression signatures from a database of 213 brain tissue samples and verified the same via both mouse and human cell experiments along with the human population. The study thereby advances a precision medicine approach for genetically greater risk individuals.

"Though further tests and clinical trials are needed, this research underscores the value of big data-driven tactics combined with more traditional scientific approaches to identify existing FDA-approved drugs as candidates for drug repurposing to treat Alzheimer's disease," says NIA Director Richard J. Hodes, M.D.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Salmonella Outbreak is Linked to Seafood
Blood Test Reveals Warning Signs for Dementia >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Arthritis Day 2021:
World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Vasectomy Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday 

Recommended Reading
Can Cholesterol Lead to Alzheimer’s Disease?
Can Cholesterol Lead to Alzheimer’s Disease?
Excessive cholesterol produced in specific brain cells called astrocytes could exacerbate ......
Basil may Protect Against Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology
Basil may Protect Against Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology
Fenchol, the natural compound present in basil can protect the brain against Alzheimer's disease ......
Genetic Similarity Between COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s Disease
Genetic Similarity Between COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s Disease
Scientists have identified an anti-viral gene that affects the risk of both Alzheimer's disease and ...
New Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease Discovered
New Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease Discovered
A new study explored the connection between diabetes and Alzheimer's disease as the number of ......
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve...
Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat
Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat
Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water ...
Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday
Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday
Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent kidney s...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close