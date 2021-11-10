New Salmonella Outbreak is Linked to Seafood

Advertisement

Northeast Seafood Products has temporarily halted production and has recalled a long list of fish including haddock, monkfish, grouper, red snapper, ocean perch, pacific cod, halibut, coho salmon, and others that restaurants and grocery stores purchased and sold through Oct. 7, according to the alert.The fish was sold at stores including Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts in Colorado.The CDC says people should throw out any recalled products, wash containers and surfaces that touched the food and throw out seafood they're unsure about.Anyone who experiences severe symptoms of salmonella such as diarrhea, a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting, dehydration, dry mouth, and throat, or dizziness should contact a health care provider immediately.Source: Medindia