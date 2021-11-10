About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Salmonella Outbreak is Linked to Seafood

by Dr Jayashree on October 11, 2021 at 11:34 PM
Font : A-A+

New Salmonella Outbreak is Linked to Seafood

A salmonella outbreak tied to seafood that Denver-based Northeast Seafood Products Inc. processed or manufactured has sickened at least 82 Coloradans in 14 counties.

Of 102 people in 14 states who got sick from salmonella, all but two live in Colorado or reported traveling to the state the week before they became ill, according to a food safety alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement


The agency is investigating with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported that samples collected from Northeast Seafood Products Thursday were positive for Salmonella Thompson and matched the outbreak strain.

Northeast Seafood Products has temporarily halted production and has recalled a long list of fish including haddock, monkfish, grouper, red snapper, ocean perch, pacific cod, halibut, coho salmon, and others that restaurants and grocery stores purchased and sold through Oct. 7, according to the alert.
Advertisement

The fish was sold at stores including Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts in Colorado.

The CDC says people should throw out any recalled products, wash containers and surfaces that touched the food and throw out seafood they're unsure about.

Anyone who experiences severe symptoms of salmonella such as diarrhea, a fever higher than 102 degrees, vomiting, dehydration, dry mouth, and throat, or dizziness should contact a health care provider immediately.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How to Manage Tonsillectomy Pain in Children?
Water Pill for Alzheimer’s Treatment >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Arthritis Day 2021:
World Arthritis Day 2021: "Don't Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work"
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers Salmonellosis Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning Food Safety for Health Diet during Typhoid Health Benefits of Shrimp Seafood Allergies Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Salmonellosis
Salmonellosis
Poor hygienic practices during cooking or handling of food products can cause this distressing ......
All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses
All You Need to Know About Foodborne Illnesses
Do you ignore mild stomach pains? Then beware you may face severe complications of foodborne ......
Oral Vaccine Against Salmonella Developed
Oral Vaccine Against Salmonella Developed
Oral vaccine against salmonella poisoning - deadly bacteria responsible for of the common ......
Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning
Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning
Consuming foods that have been contaminated with pathogens such as E.coli, Salmonella or ......
Diet during Typhoid
Diet during Typhoid
Diet during typhoid should be given close attention, as it’s an important part of the treatment. Pro...
Health Benefits of Shrimp
Health Benefits of Shrimp
Shrimp is one of the types of seafood that offers an array of health benefits due to its high protei...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Seafood Allergies
Seafood Allergies
Seafood allergy is the adverse response of the body’s immune system to the proteins present in fish ...
Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers
Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers
Typhoid and Paratyphoid Enteric Fevers are caused by bacteria called Salmonella typhi. Causes, sympt...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close