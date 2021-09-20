Can Cholesterol Lead to Alzheimer’s Disease?

Advertisement

Cholesterol plays a key role in maintaining a healthier body despite the fact that excessive amounts of certain types of cholesterol can clog the arteries and lead to heart diseases. It is because of the natural cholesterol produced in the human body, hormones are secreted and that is vital for so many important functions of the body.Common brain cells, are subjected to a lot of changes in patients with the Alzheimer disease, says scientists. However, it is not clear if the brain cells are contributing to the disease or suffering from the ailment itself. The latest findings from Dr. Ferris support the idea of brains contributing role to the disease.It is clear as per the scientist's narrative, that theNeurons are important brains cells. This triggers the amyloid beta protein production and that is the cause of the plaque accumulation. Healthy neurons limit the cholesterol levels naturally, and hence the protein build up is limited. Neurons lose the capacity to limit the production of the amyloid beta protein in the case of patients with the Alzheimer's disease."If we can find strategies to prevent abstracts from over-producing cholesterol, we might make a real impact on the development of Alzheimer's disease," Ferris said. "Source: Medindia