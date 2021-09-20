About
Can Cholesterol Lead to Alzheimer’s Disease?

by Senthil Kumar on September 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM

Can Cholesterol Lead to Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer's Association of America's data reveals that more than six million people in America in all age groups are affected because of the Alzhemier's disease that destroys the memory power in the patients. Gladly, the link between cholesterol and Alzheimer's disease has been decoded lately.

Research conducted by the University of Virginia School of Medicine, scientists, and the collaborating team have come up with some interesting findings. Accordingly, the reason for the ailment is because of the sticky protein that clouds the brain of patients with Alzheimer's disease . The name of the protein is amyloid-beta protein, and its production is controlled effectively by the cholesterol levels in the brain cells called astrocytes.

"This study helps us to understand why genes linked to cholesterol are so important to the development of Alzheimer's disease," said researcher Heather A. Ferris, MD, PhD, of UVA's Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism. "Our data point to the importance of focusing on the production of cholesterol in astrocytes and the transport to neurons as a way to reduce amyloid beta and prevent plaques from ever being formed."

All Right So, Cholesterol is Good or Bad?

Cholesterol plays a key role in maintaining a healthier body despite the fact that excessive amounts of certain types of cholesterol can clog the arteries and lead to heart diseases. It is because of the natural cholesterol produced in the human body, hormones are secreted and that is vital for so many important functions of the body.
Common brain cells, are subjected to a lot of changes in patients with the Alzheimer disease, says scientists. However, it is not clear if the brain cells are contributing to the disease or suffering from the ailment itself. The latest findings from Dr. Ferris support the idea of brains contributing role to the disease.

It is clear as per the scientist's narrative, that the astrocytes trigger the progression of the disease, while producing and distributing cholesterol to the neurons. Neurons are important brains cells. This triggers the amyloid beta protein production and that is the cause of the plaque accumulation. Healthy neurons limit the cholesterol levels naturally, and hence the protein build up is limited. Neurons lose the capacity to limit the production of the amyloid beta protein in the case of patients with the Alzheimer's disease.

"If we can find strategies to prevent abstracts from over-producing cholesterol, we might make a real impact on the development of Alzheimer's disease," Ferris said. "

Source: Medindia
More News on:
Cholesterol High Cholesterol Heart Attack Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Body Mass Index Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Statins Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet 

