Covid-19 Booster Shot Debated in US Amid Resurgence

Pfizer has asked regulators to clear booster shots for people 16 years and older, and the FDA, which this week said all the shots cleared for use in the country remain effective without boosters.While US health officials, some other countries and vaccine makers have said boosters were needed, many scientists, including some inside the FDA and the CDC, disagree.The FDA panel then voted to recommend Covid-19 booster shots for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness, but rejecting a broader use."Anything short of a full-throated endorsement could complicate the Biden administration's plan to begin distributing extra shots next week to bolster immunity among the vaccinated and counter highly transmissible variants of the virus such as Delta," The Wall Street Journal said in a report on Friday.Source: IANS