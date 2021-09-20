US FDA Approves Booster Shot for Elderly

Advertisement

A decision about boosters from the FDA is expected in the next few days.Meanwhile, another advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also scheduled to meet next week on how to apply the FDA's eventual decision and can fine-tune the recommendation.President Joe Biden's administration have recently announced a plan to begin administering booster doses to the general population during the week of September 20, pending sign-offs from the FDA and CDC.The CDC published data on Friday showing that all three Covid-19 vaccines available in the US -- Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- still provide strong protection against hospitalization.Moderna's vaccine provided 93 percent protection against hospitalization, Pfizer's was 88 per cent and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine was 71 per cent, said the CDC study.Source: IANS