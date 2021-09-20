About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Japan to Consider Third Covid Vaccine Shots by Year End

by Hannah Joy on September 20, 2021 at 5:02 PM
Font : A-A+

Japan to Consider Third Covid Vaccine Shots by Year End

Japan is getting ready to administer the third shot of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of this year, said the Health Ministry.

Studies showed that Covid-19 antibodies would decrease six months after taking the second shot of the vaccine and jab efficacy against the Delta variant would become lower over time.

Advertisement


In addition, vaccine makers said that since confirmed infections among fully inoculated people were increasing in Japan and abroad, the booster shot would be necessary, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Friday.

Health experts of a Japanese government sub-committee agreed on the necessity of the third shot and approved the Ministry's plan to start inoculating people at least eight months after they received their second dose.
Advertisement

Based on Japan's vaccination progress, people may start receiving the booster shot from November, and the government will discuss the population eligible for the third shot and the order of priority based on data and the progress of other nations.

A sub-committee member said medical workers treating Covid-19 patients need to be allowed to receive their third shot as soon as possible, but another member thought people who have not received two shots should be prioritized.

The Ministry said that in principle, all three doses should be from the same manufacturer.

However, it said that under certain situations, people could take the booster shot produced by a different company, giving the first two shots should be doses of the same supplier, and it would revise rules to enable that.

Japan currently uses vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., and AstraZeneca Plc.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< US FDA Approves Booster Shot for Elderly

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Neck Cracking Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
India Sets World Record of Administering Highest Number of COVID Vaccines in a Day
India Sets World Record of Administering Highest Number of COVID Vaccines in a Day
India sets world record of administering over 2.50 crore vaccine doses in one day. The country ......
FDA Extends Shelf Life of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
FDA Extends Shelf Life of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
The shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine has been extended from 3 months to 4.5 months .....
Cambodia Launches Covid Vaccine for Kids
Cambodia Launches Covid Vaccine for Kids
Cambodia has started Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged 6 to 12 years. Cambodia is ......
Tamil Nadu to Launch 24x7 COVID Vaccine Camps
Tamil Nadu to Launch 24x7 COVID Vaccine Camps
The Tamil Nadu government is all set to start 24x7 vaccination camps across the state from Monday .....
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close