by Colleen Fleiss on  June 12, 2021 at 11:22 PM Coronavirus News
FDA Extends Shelf Life of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
The shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine has been extended from 3 months to 4.5 months by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The decision is based on data from ongoing stability assessment studies, which have demonstrated that the vaccine is stable at 4.5 months when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, or 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, according to the drugmaker, Xinhua reported.

"Evidence from our Phase 3 ENSEMBLE study demonstrates the efficacy of our single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, including against viral variants that are highly prevalent. Regardless of race and ethnicity, age, geographic location and comorbidities, these results remain consistent," the company said in a statement.


Source: IANS

