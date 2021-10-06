Free Covid Vaccine for All Above 18 Years from June 21

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian government will also bear the responsibility of 25 percent of the work-related to vaccination with the state governments.’

The Prime Minister said that government of India itself will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments.Modi also said that 25 percent of the vaccines being made in the country will be provided directly to the private sector hospitals while they will be able to charge a maximum service fee of Rs. 150 for a single dose after the fixed price of the vaccine.the Prime Minister added.Modi further announced.Till now, the Prime Minister said crores of people of the country have got free vaccine.the Prime Minister reiterated.It was decided on Monday that the government of India will also bear the responsibility of 25 percent of the work related to vaccination with the state governments, said the Prime Minister, addingHe also announced that Covid-19 vaccine supply would increase in the country in coming days and trial for three more vaccine is going on.the Prime Minister said.Source: IANS