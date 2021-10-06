by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 10, 2021 at 5:43 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Depression Might Alter the Stress Response
Stress is one of the most critical factors contributing to depression. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about four in ten adults in the United States have reported anxiety or depressive disorder symptoms during the pandemic.

Researchers found a new biomarker that helps in recovering from chronic stress. The findings of their study were published in Nature Communications .

"Learning more about how acute stress and chronic stress affect the brain may help in the identification of treatment targets for depression," said Jessica Cooper, first author of the study and a post-doctoral fellow in Treadway's Translational Research in Affective Disorders Laboratory.


Looking into the brain

The team enrolled 88 participants, including those devoid of mental health issues and patients diagnosed with a major depressive disorder but not under any therapy in the current study. They all were surveyed whether they experienced perceived stress recently in their lives at the start of the study.

Then, they were subjected to a brain-scanning technique known as magnetic resonance spectroscopy. During the scanning process, the participants performed some stressful tasks and submitted their saliva samples under supervision.

The concept behind assigning these tasks is that they mimic acute stressors and trigger a stress response in the body. The controls in the study were healthy individuals.

The levels of glutamate within the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC glutamate) of the participants were measured using brain scanning both before and after the activities. A stress hormone called cortisol was also measured using the saliva samples received during the scanning process.

The participants were further followed up for four weeks, using a survey protocol, and surveyed about their expected and experienced outcomes for daily activities.

Key findings of the study

• The levels of mPFC glutamate decreased after stress tasks when there was a rise of perceived stress in healthy individuals.

• This kind of adaptive response by glutamate was absent in people diagnosed with Major Depressive Disorders (MDD).

• During the follow-up period, pessimistic characteristics were observed in the people with MDD, who could not experience the above-mentioned adaptive glutamate response.

"To our knowledge, this is the first work to show that glutamate in the human medial prefrontal cortex shows an adaptive habituation to a new stressful experience if someone has recently experienced a lot of stress," says Michael Treadway, senior author of the study and professor in Emory's Department of Psychology and Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science.

The study, in essence, showed that attenuated glutamate response act as a healthy adaptation to stress. The experts further pointed out how people with depressive disorders suffer from disruptions in normal stress responses, which predisposes them to chronic health problems.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Clinical Depression
Clinical Depression is a serious medical condition that affects majority of people at some point in their lives. Symptoms of clinical depression include sleep disorder, loss of appetite.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
New Types of COVID-19-associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Discovered
One-fourth of patients hospitalized for the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with severe COVID-19 infections are prone to distinct disease presentation.
READ MORE
Quiz on Stress
Stress has become one of the major health concerns in the modern world, but still is difficult to define. Stress is a normal physical response when faced with a challenge and in small doses, stress can motivate us and drive us to better performance. ...
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.
READ MORE
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDepressionPalpitations And ArrhythmiasStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender DivideAndropause / Male MenopausePregnancy and ComplicationsHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksBereavementHolistic Management for Depression