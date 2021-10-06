Do You Wear Masks the Right Way?

‘Loose-fitting masks could contribute to 30% to 95% aerosol leak.’

The team used three different-sizedfrom the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health attached to three different-sized mannequin heads identified as small, medium, and large. Using(CT), they created a 3D computer-aided design model. The gaps between the masks and the face of each dummy head were calculated.The key findings from their assessment are,• The airflow rate through the gaps of loose-fitting masks contributed fromof aerosol transport.• The air leaks weremost of the time.• The worst-fitting masks can reduce masking power andto the wearers and people around them.Banerjee is the also the editor of the American Society of Mechanical Engineering Journal of Medical Devices. He said that the team would have a special issue soon about, including face masks and face shields."We're still not sure how effective the vaccine is on the variants. So, it's a good idea to continue wearing masks in gatherings for now," he added.Source: Medindia