by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 9, 2021 at 5:09 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Stem Cell Therapy Helps Treat Severe COVID-19
Experts tested treatment using Umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells (UC-MSCs) on COVID-19 patients. Since we have only the supportive care to assist in treating COVID-19, this study suggests an alternative therapy on intubated, critically ill COVID-19 pneumonia patients.

As the cytokine storm is considered as the reason behind acute respiratory distress in COVID-19 patients, Ismail Hadisoebroto Diligo, corresponding author of the study, said, "The exact cause of cytokine storm is still unknown, but our study indicates that the presence of non-manipulated umbilical cord stromal stem cells improves patient survival by modulating the immune system toward an anti-inflammatory, immune state."

Mesenchymal Stromal Cells are multipotent stem cells that can be derived from many sources, including the umbilical cord.


The team sought to investigate the efficacy of UC-MSC administration as adjuvant therapy in critically ill patients with COVID-19. A total of 40 patients from four COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta, Indonesia who had been under the support of ventilators due to COVID-19 pneumonia were enrolled in the study. The patients were separated into two groups where one group was given intravenous infusions with UC-MSC while the other group was given infusions without them.

Key findings of the study are,

• The survival rate of patients who received infusions with UC-MSC was 2.5 times higher than those who didn't receive it.

• Comorbid patients who received infusions with UC-MSC showed a 4.5 times higher survival rate than the comorbid patients who didn't receive it.

• The infusions with UC-MSC were safe and well-tolerated by the patients. No signs of life-threatening complications or acute allergic reactions were seen up to seven days of post-infusion monitoring.

"Although our study focused on a small number of patients, we think this experimental treatment could potentially lead to an effective adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 patients in intensive care who do not respond to conventional supportive treatment," Diligo added. The outcomes of the cutting-edge study were published in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine .



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Stem Cell Therapy
Stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine uses undifferentiated cells for the treatment of conditions like leukemia.
READ MORE
Stem Cell Therapy : Potential Treatment for Lung Damage
Mesenchymal stem cell has exciting potential implications for the future treatment of patients with long-term lung conditions.
READ MORE
NIV Detects a New Deadly Mutant of SARS-CoV-2
The National Institute of Virology detected a new deadly mutant of SARS-CoV-2
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Stem Cells - Fundamentals
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Stem Cells
READ MORE
Stem Cells - Cord Blood
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Cord Blood
READ MORE
Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
This new field is an amalgamation of biology, medicine and engineering, and is believed to have mind -boggling implications if fully potentialized.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Stem Cells - Cord BloodStem Cells - FundamentalsParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentGenetics and Stem CellsReiki and Pranic HealingBone Marrow TransplantationTissue Engineering and Regenerative MedicineStem CellsStem Cell TherapyCoronavirus