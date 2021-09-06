Stem Cell Therapy Helps Treat Severe COVID-19

Experts tested treatment using Umbilical cord mesenchymal stromal cells (UC-MSCs) on COVID-19 patients. Since we have only the supportive care to assist in treating COVID-19, this study suggests an alternative therapy on intubated, critically ill COVID-19 pneumonia patients.



As the cytokine storm is considered as the reason behind acute respiratory distress in COVID-19 patients, Ismail Hadisoebroto Diligo, corresponding author of the study, said, "The exact cause of cytokine storm is still unknown, but our study indicates that the presence of non-manipulated umbilical cord stromal stem cells improves patient survival by modulating the immune system toward an anti-inflammatory, immune state."

Key findings of the study are,



• The survival rate of patients who received infusions with UC-MSC was 2.5 times higher than those who didn't receive it.



• Comorbid patients who received infusions with UC-MSC showed a 4.5 times higher survival rate than the comorbid patients who didn't receive it.



• The infusions with UC-MSC were safe and well-tolerated by the patients. No signs of life-threatening complications or acute allergic reactions were seen up to seven days of post-infusion monitoring.



"Although our study focused on a small number of patients, we think this experimental treatment could potentially lead to an effective adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 patients in intensive care who do not respond to conventional supportive treatment," Diligo added. The outcomes of the cutting-edge study were published in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine .







Mesenchymal Stromal Cells are that can be derived from many sources, including the umbilical cord.