Stem Cell Therapy Helps Treat Severe COVID-19

‘Patients who received stem cell-based intravenous infusions showed a 2.5 times higher survival rate than those who did not receive it.’
The team sought to investigate the efficacy of UC-MSC administration as adjuvant therapy in critically ill patients with COVID-19. A total of 40 patients from four COVID-19 referral hospitals in Jakarta, Indonesia who had been under the support of ventilators due to COVID-19 pneumonia were enrolled in the study. The patients were separated into two groups where one group was given intravenous infusions with UC-MSC while the other group was given infusions without them.
Key findings of the study are,
• The survival rate of patients who received infusions with UC-MSC was 2.5 times higher
than those who didn't receive it.
• Comorbid patients who received infusions with UC-MSC showed a 4.5 times higher survival rate than the comorbid patients who didn't receive it.
• The infusions with UC-MSC were safe and well-tolerated
by the patients. No signs of life-threatening complications or acute allergic reactions were seen up to seven days of post-infusion monitoring.
"Although our study focused on a small number of patients, we think this experimental treatment could potentially lead to an effective adjuvant therapy for COVID-19 patients in intensive care who do not respond to conventional supportive treatment," Diligo added. The outcomes of the cutting-edge study were published in STEM CELLS Translational Medicine
.
Source: Medindia