NIV Detects a New Deadly Mutant of SARS-CoV-2

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Experts say symptoms can be different and worse with this novel mutant.



The new variant was isolated from nasal and throat swabs collected from international travelers from Brazil and the UK . A total of nine Syrian hamster models were used to assess the virulence and pathogenicity of the virus for about seven days.



In addition to this, Vero CCL81 cell line studies and next-generation sequencing analyses were performed. The neutralization effects were also compared between B.1.1.28.2 infected hamsters and D614G variant infected hamsters.



‘Sera from D614G variant infected hamsters showed a six-fold reduction in the neutralization against B.1.1.28.2 variant.’





• B.1.1.28.2 can be isolated and characterized under laboratory conditions.



• B.1.1.28.2 variant was more pathogenic than B.1 lineage variant.



• A six-fold reduction in the neutralization against B.1.1.28.2 variant was observed in the sera of D614G variant infected hamsters.



Experts suspect that this new variant could be similar to the delta variant but more dangerous than the alpha variant. There could be different symptoms like weight loss in addition to lung lesions. However, a two-dose Covaxin regimen has shown promising outcomes in neutralizing the virus and providing an antibody boost to us.



The findings of the study are published as an online pre-print on bioRxiv.







Source: Medindia The critical findings of the study include:• B.1.1.28.2 can beunder laboratory conditions.• B.1.1.28.2 variant wasthan B.1 lineage variant.• Aagainst B.1.1.28.2 variant was observed in the sera of D614G variant infected hamsters.Experts suspect that this new variant could be similar to the delta variant but more dangerous than the alpha variant. There could be different symptoms likein addition to lung lesions. However,has shown promising outcomes in neutralizing the virus and providing an antibody boost to us.The findings of the study are published as an online pre-print on bioRxiv.Source: Medindia In addition to this,andwere performed. The neutralization effects were also compared between B.1.1.28.2 infected hamsters and D614G variant infected hamsters.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy. READ MORE COVID-19 Mortality is High in People With Active Cancer Conditions People with cancer conditions are more likely to die from COVID-19, says a recent study. READ MORE AIDS Patient Got More Than Thirty SARS-CoV-2 Mutations Within Her Body Researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus underwent more than thirty mutations in an African AIDS patient. READ MORE Acute Coronary Syndrome Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart. READ MORE Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. READ MORE