NIV Detects a New Deadly Mutant of SARS-CoV-2

were performed. The neutralization effects were also compared between B.1.1.28.2 infected hamsters and D614G variant infected hamsters.
‘Sera from D614G variant infected hamsters showed a six-fold reduction in the neutralization against B.1.1.28.2 variant.’
The critical findings of the study include:
• B.1.1.28.2 can be isolated and characterized
under laboratory conditions.
• B.1.1.28.2 variant was more pathogenic
than B.1 lineage variant.
• A six-fold reduction in the neutralization
against B.1.1.28.2 variant was observed in the sera of D614G variant infected hamsters.
Experts suspect that this new variant could be similar to the delta variant but more dangerous than the alpha variant. There could be different symptoms like weight loss
in addition to lung lesions. However, a two-dose Covaxin regimen
has shown promising outcomes in neutralizing the virus and providing an antibody boost to us.
The findings of the study are published as an online pre-print on bioRxiv.
Source: Medindia