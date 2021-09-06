by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  June 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM Cholesterol News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Algorithm Predicts Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Researchers at the Queen Mary University of London developed and tested an algorithm that detects familial hypercholesterolemia. They named the algorithm 'FAMCAT', designed exclusively to detect familial hypercholesterolemia in young people.

The study is an observational cross-sectional one and is based on the urban population.

Familial hypercholesterolemia is a condition in which low-density lipoprotein (LDL) levels elevate in the blood. The complications related to this disorder include atherosclerosis and heart disease at an early age. It is a genetic disorder that affects 320,000 people in the UK.


Dr. John Robson, Reader in Primary Care at the Queen Mary University of London, said: "There is an urgent need for better methods to detect people who might have FH. We have demonstrated the FAMCAT algorithm can be applied to whole boroughs or cities, using the data we already have in the system to help find those undiagnosed cases."

The researchers retrospectively applied the 'FAMCAT' (Familial Hypercholesterolemia Case Assertation Tool) algorithm to patients' data in primary care aged 18-65 years. The data included blood test results and family history, the indicators of likelihood to have FH.

Out of the 777,128 participants, 1.5%-3.1% individuals were likely to have FH. The algorithm generated a list of people who showed a higher likelihood to develop Familial Hypercholesterolemia. These people can be evaluated by General practitioners at first and then assessed by genetic testing.

"It is unclear whether the algorithm performs equally well at detecting FH in different ethnic groups. We are now planning further research with east London data to investigate this," John Robson added.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

High Cholesterol
High cholesterol level in blood are a risk for heart disease and stroke. They get deposited in the wall of the arteries and clog the circulation posing a threat to life.
READ MORE
AI can Identify Risk of Genetic Disease Causing High Cholesterol
New artificial intelligence (AI) based technology can accurately identify patients with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), a rare genetic disease that causes elevated blood cholesterol levels.
READ MORE
Screening at Childhood Could Prevent Early Heart Attack
Testing babies for familial hypercholesterolemia (increased cholesterol deposition) could lower heart attack risk among adults below 40.
READ MORE
Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN 2019
Incidence of metabolic syndrome is high in India, with risks such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, and diabetes. There are five contributing factors and the presence of any three contributes to a diagnosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

High Cholesterol