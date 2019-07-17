Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN 2019

The risk of metabolic syndrome increases as you increase in age. It is suggested that we effectively treat the underlying cause of the individual risk factors.have to be made in emphasizing reduction in saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol, encouraging weight management and physical activity, adding plant stanols/sterols, increased fiber intake and referral to a dietician.Dr. Usha Sriram, AB (Internal medicine) AB (Endocrinology) TAG, is a Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at VHS Hospital in Chennai.We are pleased to have Dr. Usha Sriram at the ISPEN 2019 to speak on Metabolic syndrome. Here are a few excerpts on the interview with Medindia.Metabolic syndrome (MS) is a collection of conditions like high blood pressure, high triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol and some form of abnormal glucose, which can be either frank diabetes or pre-diabetes, and increased fat, especially the visceral body fat. All this put together is metabolic syndrome.It is just our changing lifestyles - we are now more sedentary, eating more processed food, and eating more food. The availability of food to be ordered over the phone has made people to eat more. So, there is just more food available and less activity, a combination of the two and more stress.It is eating healthy, being active, sleeping well, spending more time with family and friends, spending less time on phones and gadgets. When it comes to eating, we need to stay healthy by consuming our traditional foods, keeping portion control in mind, and reducing the consumption of junk food Clearly, it has been shown that increasing fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds in the diet decreases the risk of all these conditions.I wish I knew the answer. But, it is something that we have to start with pregnant woman because a healthy girl becomes a healthy woman. A healthy woman becomes a healthy mother. Healthy mother has a healthy baby and the healthy baby has to become a healthy girl. So, that's the life-cycle of this whole thing. So, the nutrition has to start from a schoolgirl, then she becomes a high school girl, then college girl. Good healthy eating with attention to proper nutrition, a lot of playing outside is so important.Source: Medindia