medindia
Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN

Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN 2019

Written by Mary Selvaraj
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 17, 2019 at 6:02 PM
Medindia Exclusive - Interviews and In depth Reports
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • On behalf of ISPEN 2019, Medindia interviewed Dr. Usha Sriram on her talk on Metabolic syndrome
  • Dr. Usha Sriram suggested that we can effectively treat the underlying cause of the individual risk factors of metabolic syndrome
  • She stressed the fact that metabolic syndrome can be treated by therapeutic lifestyle changes
Metabolic syndrome (MS) is prevalent in India. MS increases your risk for developing cardiovascular disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. It is a constellation of risk factors such as hypertension, glucose intolerance, abdominal obesity, low high-density lipoprotein, and hypercholesterolemia - any three factors constitute a diagnosis.
Metabolic Syndrome and Living Healthy - Interview With Dr. Usha Sriram at ISPEN 2019

Adiposity (especially abdominal), physical exercise and genetics are found to play a role in the variability of insulin resistance and risk for increased expression of other risk factors.

Show Full Article


The risk of metabolic syndrome increases as you increase in age. It is suggested that we effectively treat the underlying cause of the individual risk factors.

Therapeutic lifestyle changes (TLC) have to be made in emphasizing reduction in saturated fat, trans fat, and cholesterol, encouraging weight management and physical activity, adding plant stanols/sterols, increased fiber intake and referral to a dietician.

Dr. Usha Sriram, AB (Internal medicine) AB (Endocrinology) TAG, is a Senior Consultant Endocrinologist at VHS Hospital in Chennai.

We are pleased to have Dr. Usha Sriram at the ISPEN 2019 to speak on Metabolic syndrome. Here are a few excerpts on the interview with Medindia.

Dr. Usha Sriram

Q. Could you please explain Metabolic Syndrome to our readers?

A. Metabolic syndrome (MS) is a collection of conditions like high blood pressure, high triglycerides, low HDL cholesterol and some form of abnormal glucose, which can be either frank diabetes or pre-diabetes, and increased fat, especially the visceral body fat. All this put together is metabolic syndrome.

Q. The incidence of Metabolic Syndrome has gone up - what are the reasons?

A. It is just our changing lifestyles - we are now more sedentary, eating more processed food, and eating more food. The availability of food to be ordered over the phone has made people to eat more. So, there is just more food available and less activity, a combination of the two and more stress. 

Q. What tips would you like to give to a layman for preventing Metabolic Syndrome?

A. It is eating healthy, being active, sleeping well, spending more time with family and friends, spending less time on phones and gadgets. When it comes to eating, we need to stay healthy by consuming our traditional foods, keeping portion control in mind, and reducing the consumption of junk food Clearly, it has been shown that increasing fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds in the diet decreases the risk of all these conditions. 

Q. You are a well-known Endocrinologist, and the incidence of diabetes has gone up in India - please tell us how we can control this epidemic?

A. I wish I knew the answer. But, it is something that we have to start with pregnant woman because a healthy girl becomes a healthy woman. A healthy woman becomes a healthy mother. Healthy mother has a healthy baby and the healthy baby has to become a healthy girl. So, that's the life-cycle of this whole thing. So, the nutrition has to start from a schoolgirl, then she becomes a high school girl, then college girl. Good healthy eating with attention to proper nutrition, a lot of playing outside is so important.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic Syndrome is associated with sedentary lifestyle .It makes a person more prone to develop type 2 diabetes and coronary artery disease.

Quiz on Metabolic Syndrome

Metabolic syndrome is a new-generation ailment that has resulted from modern lifestyle. See how much you know about metabolic syndrome by taking this ...

Metabolic Syndrome Calculator

Metabolic syndrome risk assessment calculator is a tool that helps determine your risks for heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Nanovaccine Boosts Metabolic Syndrome Immunity

Nanovaccine was found to boost immunity in sufferers of metabolic syndrome, said researchers.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be mistaken for type 2 diabetes because it develops in older adults.

Syndrome X

"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and heart disease. With Syndrome X, the risk of developing heart disease jumps twenty fold.

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the culprit in a rigorous diet and exercise program.

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

More News on:

Metabolic Syndrome Syndrome X Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA) 

What's New on Medindia

Human Pancreas-on-a-Chip: A Novel Innovation for Studying Diseases

Some of the Best Home Remedies for Psoriasis

Home Remedies for Piles
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive