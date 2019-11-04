A new artificial intelligence (AI) based algorithm has been developed that can predict whether a patient is likely to have familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), reports a research team from Stanford University, California, USA.

AI can Identify Risk of Genetic Disease-Causing High Cholesterol

