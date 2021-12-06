by Colleen Fleiss on  June 12, 2021 at 11:30 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Effects of COVID-19 on Human Kidney Cells
A new study has examined the effects of COVID-19 on human kidney cells. The findings appear in an upcoming issue of JASN.

Many individuals who develop COVID-19 also experience kidney damage, but it's unclear if this is a direct result of viral infection or a consequence of another condition or the body's response to the infection. To investigate, a team led by Benjamin Dekel, MD, PhD (Sheba Medical Center, in Israel) cultivated human kidney cells in lab dishes and infected them with the virus that causes COVID-19.

The researchers found that although the virus that causes COVID-19 could enter, infect, and replicate in human adult kidney cells, this did not typically lead to cell death. Prior to infection, the cells contained high levels of interferon signaling molecules, and the infection stimulated an inflammatory response that increased these molecules. In contrast, infection of kidney cells deficient in such molecules resulted in cell death, suggesting a protective effect.


The cells in these experiments were grown as a three-dimensional spheroid that imitates the healthy kidney or as a two-dimensional layer that mimics the cells of an acutely injured kidney. Cells that mimicked an acutely injured kidney were more prone to infection and additional injury but not cell death.

"The data indicate that it is unlikely that the virus is a primary cause of acute kidney injury seen in COVID-19 patients. It implies that if such injury takes place in the kidney by any cause, the virus might jump on the wagon to intensify it. Therefore, if we're able to limit the common scenario of acute kidney injury in the first place, then there might be the possibility to minimize potential damage caused by the virus," Dr. Dekel explained.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Cancer
Kidney cancer also called renal cancer is one of the top 10 most common cancers in both men and women. Kidney cancer mostly affects people above 65 years of age. There are four types of kidney cancer namely renal cell carcinoma, transitional cell ...
READ MORE
Animation On Key Hole Surgery for Kidney Stone Removal or Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) - Animation
Graphical explanation of stone removal from the kidney with a minimally invasive procedure called Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy. This is a major endoscopic procedure needing hospitalization.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid in Kidney Failure
Cut back on salt, restrict your fluid intake and limit consumption of proteins if you suffer from kidney failure.
READ MORE
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling
Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
READ MORE
Renal Tubular Acidosis
Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.
READ MORE
Stones in Urinary Tract
Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!
READ MORE
Urinary Stones In Children
There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.
READ MORE
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children
Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentUrinary Stones In ChildrenVesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in ChildrenHydronephrosis / Antenatal CounselingKidney DiseaseKidneyKidney HealthStones in Urinary TractRenal Tubular AcidosisKidney Biopsy