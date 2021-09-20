About
Gurugram Increases Screening at Border to Stop Dengue-Malaria Cases

by Hannah Joy on September 20, 2021 at 7:41 PM
Gurugram Increases Screening at Border to Stop Dengue-Malaria Cases

The district health department of Gurugram is on alert to screen for dengue and malaria cases at the border, after increase in the number of cases.

The department has increased its screening drive to identify viral fever, dengue and malaria cases in areas adjoining the Delhi border.

Instructions have been issued to all the medical officers and health workers and mobile teams of the health department are constantly checking the areas adjacent to the border.

The number of viral fever patients in government and private hospitals has increased by 25 per cent.

Several people living in the border areas of the district cross the border daily for work. In such a situation, the risk of infections spreading in the district is likely to increase even more.
Officials said that for the prevention of dengue and malaria in the district, it has been decided to increase the screening in border areas like Nathupur, Dundahera, Mulahera and Sarhaul.

"For this, the department has also formed special teams. These teams will survey the areas adjoining the border every 15 days. Patients suffering from fever and other symptoms will be identified and examined. Also, fogging work has been started in these areas to prevent dengue and malaria," Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO) said.

Apart from multipurpose health workers, ASHA workers and lab technicians will also be included in the teams of the health department.

"These teams will first do the door-to-door screening and identify the patients with fever. After that, if any other symptoms are found in a patient, their samples will be taken on the spot which will be sent to the lab for testing. If dengue or malaria is confirmed in someone, he will be isolated," a health official said.

The health department has so far confirmed 17 dengue cases this season. From posh areas to colonies and sectors, dengue is spreading to villages. So far, dengue patients have been found in the city in DLF Phase-4, Sector-65, 67, 89, 103, Jharsa, Krishna Colony, Bhondsi, Wazirabad and Badshahpur areas. A single case of malaria has also been found.

"Teams have been instructed to increase screening in areas adjacent to the border. The teams will identify fever patients and, if needed, collect samples for dengue and malaria testing. The employees of the corporation have also been asked to increase fogging," Yadav said.



Source: IANS
