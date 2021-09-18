About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Cambodia Launches Covid Vaccine for Kids

by Hannah Joy on September 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM

Cambodia Launches Covid Vaccine for Kids
Covid-19 vaccination drive for children aged 6 to 12 years has been launched in Cambodia.

Children, assisted by their parents or legal guardians, queued outside vaccination
Advertisement


centres on Friday in the capital city Phnom Penh as they waited to receive the first shot of the jab, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at the launch event, Prime Minister Hun Sen said the vaccine is free of charge and made on a voluntary basis, saying that the country has almost 1.9 million children in this age group.
Advertisement

"We have to take a step forward to protect our children's lives and to enable them to return to schools safely," Hun Sen said.

"If we can not reopen primary schools for our children, it is like losing the foundations of our education system."

With its total population of 16 million, Cambodia first launched a vaccination campaign for 10 million adults in February and then for nearly 2 million adolescents aged from 12 to 18 in August.

To date, 98 percent of the adults have received at least one vaccine dose, while 54.8 percent others are fully inoculated, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said.

It added that 87.5 percent of the adolescents have received their first shot, and 62.8 per cent of them have been fully vaccinated.

Almost all of the Covid-19 vaccines used in the country's immunization campaigns are China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative to Cambodia,Li Ailan said the country has made its really impressive progress in its vaccine rollout.

"The country is setting a very good example to put its great efforts in suppressing virus transmission, saving lives and minimising social disruption," she told Xinhua.

"Cambodia's efforts and achievements especially its vaccine rollout is highly commendable."



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Learn About Spice Withdrawal Symptoms When Trying to Quit Ca...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts 

Recommended Reading
FDA Extends Shelf Life of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
FDA Extends Shelf Life of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
The shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine has been extended from 3 months to 4.5 months .....
Tamil Nadu to Launch 24x7 COVID Vaccine Camps
Tamil Nadu to Launch 24x7 COVID Vaccine Camps
The Tamil Nadu government is all set to start 24x7 vaccination camps across the state from Monday .....
Government Urges Pregnant Women Must Take Both Doses Of COVID Vaccine
Government Urges Pregnant Women Must Take Both Doses Of COVID Vaccine
Pregnant women should come forward for vaccination and take both doses of the COVID vaccine. COVID ....
WHO Suggests to Restart IP Sharing Scheme for COVID Vaccine
WHO Suggests to Restart IP Sharing Scheme for COVID Vaccine
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on member states to engage with vaccine ......
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close