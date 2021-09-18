About
India Sets World Record of Administering Highest Number of COVID Vaccines in a Day

by Colleen Fleiss on September 18, 2021 at 7:19 PM

India Sets World Record of Administering Highest Number of COVID Vaccines in a Day
India sets world record of administering over 2.50 crore vaccine doses in one day.

As per the data, India's total number of vaccination on the day climbed to 2,50,10,390 by midnight, making a world record on the occasion Prime Minister Modi's birthday.
Reacting to it, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the citizens and said in a tweet, "Congratulation India. India has created a history on birthday of PM Modi. Administration of over 2.50 crores of vaccines in a single day has added new golden chapter in the history of India and the world".

"Today was the day for health workers," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and said, "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid vaccination programme, on completion of 100 per cent first dose coverage for the adult population in Goa on Saturday at 10:30 am via video conferencing.

Source: IANS
