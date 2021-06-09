by Hannah Joy on  September 6, 2021 at 11:27 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, stimulates keratin production in hair
  • Around 30 mcg/day of biotin is required for adults & 35 mcg/day for breastfeeding women
  • Biotin is found in egg yolk, organ meats, whole grains and cereals, nuts, vegetables and fruits

Can Biotin Help Deal with Post-Covid Hair Loss?
Uncontrolled hair fall is one of after-effects that is seen in people post-Covid recovery. Many people who have recovered from Covid-19 complain of hair fall.

Scientists are yet to determine the reason for such a phenomenon -- whether its the virus making it happen or the stress of living in a pandemic or any deficiency caused by the disease. However, in the recovery period and even after that, it is important we keep a tab of meeting our nutrient needs and overall health to control incidents like hair loss.

There are many nutrients that promote hair growth and prevent hair loss -- biotin is one of them.


What is Biotin and How Does it Work?

Biotin is one of the B vitamins; it is also known as vitamin B7. It is soluble in water and is the catalyst that converts some nutrients into energy.

Biotin stimulates keratin production in hair and can increase the rate of follicle growth, and hence has a role to play in the health of hair and nails -- lack of adequate biotin in your body may cause hair loss or brittle nails.

Biotin requirement in adults is around 30 mcg/day, while women who are breastfeeding should take 35 mcg/day after consultation with a physician. While most of the requirements can be sourced from the food we eat, in people with biotin deficiency, taking over-the-counter supplements may help prevent hair loss after recovering from Covid.

Food Sources of Biotin

The common sources of biotin in food items include egg yolk, organ meats such as liver or kidney, whole grains and cereals, nuts like almonds, peanuts, pecans, and walnuts, and nut butter, vegetables such as cauliflower and mushroom, soybeans and other legumes, and fruits such as bananas and raspberries.

Reduce stress to promote hair growth

According to dermatologists, there are three phases in the hair follicle cycle: growth, resting and shedding; it is normal for most people to shed between 50 and 100 hairs every day. However, there is generally a two- to three-month gap between a stressful event and the onset of hair loss that can last for up to six to nine months.

The pandemic-related stresses, including anxiety about contracting the virus, financial stress, concern for ill family members, social isolation and changes related to working and schooling from home, impact us significantly. It is important to calm the mind before starting any treatment for manifestations like hair loss.

Other uses of biotin

Biotin converts carbohydrates into energy and helps amino acids to carry out normal bodily functions. It is also considered helpful in reducing inflammation, improving cognitive function, reducing blood sugar in people with diabetes, and increasing HDL or good cholesterol and decreasing LDL or bad cholesterol in our body.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Hair Loss Linked To Severity of COVID-19 in Men
Novel genetic biomarkers linked to hair loss may help determine COVID-19 severity in men.
READ MORE
Novel 3D Printing may Help Stop Hair Loss, Promote Growth
New 3D printing technology can combat hair loss in both men and women and could help develop hair restoration surgery and new drugs in the future.
READ MORE
Wrinkled Skin and Hair Loss Reversed in Mouse Model
Turning off a gene in cell was found to reverse aging-associated skin wrinkles and hair loss in mice.
READ MORE
Hair Loss: Air Pollution can Damage Your Hair
Can air pollution cause hair loss? Yes, exposure to polluted air can damage your hair and cause baldness, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Causes of Hair Loss
Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.
READ MORE
Curry Leaves Health Benefits
Curry leaves are an excellent source of several vital nutrients. Curry leaf can be used in cooking with ease. Health benefits of curry leaves are many and it is good to consume them every day.
READ MORE
Hair Analysis
Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.
READ MORE
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.
READ MORE
Hair Loss in Men
A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.
READ MORE
Hair Loss in Women
Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.
READ MORE
Hair Replacement for Men
Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.
READ MORE
Hair Replacement for Women
There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.
READ MORE
Hair Restoration
Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.
READ MORE
Silicone Hair Treatment
Silicone hair treatment results in lustrous, detangled hair, provides thermal protection against heat styling techniques, and retains moisture. Silicones are water-soluble or water-insoluble.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Causes of Hair LossHair Loss and Thinning - The Latest TreatmentsHair Loss in WomenHair Loss in MenHair AnalysisHair RestorationHair Replacement for WomenHair Replacement for MenSilicone Hair TreatmentCurry Leaves Health Benefits