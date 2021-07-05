by Karishma Abhishek on  May 7, 2021 at 11:55 PM Coronavirus News
Hair Loss Linked To Severity of COVID-19 in Men
Novel biomarker, that identifies male COVID-19 patients who are at higher risk for ICU admission, is discovered by researchers at Lugano, as presented at EADV's 2021 Spring Symposium.

The findings suggest that men with genetic characteristics (phenotypes) sensitive to the male sex hormone androgen, are more likely to experience severe COVID-19 disease.


As the disproportionate number of men who were hospitalized with COVID-19 presented with androgenetic alopecia (a common form of hair-loss) compared to the expected number in a similar age-matched population (79% vs. 31-53%), the team was set to explore the association between the androgen receptor (AR) gene and COVID-19.


Hair Loss and COVID-19

Variations in the AR gene is known to control the androgenetic alopecia, which affects how sensitive the body is to androgens (hormones such as testosterone).

Additionally, an enzyme implicated in COVID-19 infection - TMPRSS2 is regulated by an androgen response element. This indicates that the enzyme may also be affected by variations in the AR gene.

The polyglutamine repeat (CAG repeat) region located in the AR gene is associated with both androgen sensitivity and androgenetic alopecia. Hence identifying the connection between CAG repeat region length and predisposition to increased COVID disease severity provides insights into the study.

Genetic Predisposition and COVID-19 in Male

Around 65 hospitalized COVID-19 positive men were enrolled in this prospective study. The AR CAG repeat length of each man was measured.

It was found that male COVID patients with a CAG repeat below 22 nucleotides (CAG<22) were significantly less likely to be admitted into ICU than patients with a CAG count over or equal to 22 nucleotides.

"Our data show that longer AR CAG scores are associated with more severe COVID?19 disease and indicate that AR CAG repeat length could be used as a biomarker to help identify male COVID?19 patients most at risk for ICU admissions. The identification of a biomarker connected with the androgen receptor is another piece of evidence highlighting the important role of androgens in COVID-19 disease severity," says Dr. Andy Goren, Chief Medical Officer, Applied Biology, Inc., Irvine, California, USA.

The team also explored promising new therapy for COVID-19 using a novel androgen receptor antagonist to regulate TMPRSS2 expression and possibly treat COVID-19 patients.

"This research demonstrates the scientific value of dermatology by offering key insights into the role of genetics and its link to COVID disease. It is an excellent example of some of the pioneering abstracts being showcased at The EADV Spring Symposium this year," says Prof. Lidia Rudnicka, EADV Board Member and Professor at the Medical University of Warsaw.

Source: Medindia

