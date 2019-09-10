medindia

Hair Loss: Air Pollution can Damage Your Hair

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 9, 2019 at 2:25 PM Environmental Health
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Long-term exposure to air pollution can wreak havoc on your sensitive hair and lead to excessive hair loss, reports a new study.
Hair Loss: Air Pollution can Damage Your Hair
Hair Loss: Air Pollution can Damage Your Hair

Research presented at the 28th EADV Congress in Madrid shows, for the first time, that exposure to common air pollutants known as particulate matter (PM) is linked to hair loss in humans.

Show Full Article


The research was conducted by exposing cells from the human scalp at the base of hair follicles, known as human follicle dermal papilla cells (HFDPCs), to various concentrations of PM10-like dust and diesel particulate. After 24 hours the researchers performed a scientific process, known as western blotting, to detect the levels of specific proteins in the cells. The results showed that the presence of PM10 and diesel particulate decreased levels of β-catenin, the protein responsible for hair growth and morphogenesis.

The study also revealed that the levels of three other proteins (cyclin D1, cyclin E and CDK2), which are responsible for hair growth and hair retention, were decreased by PM10-like dust and diesel particulate in a dose dependent manner, meaning that the greater the level of pollutant, the greater the decrease in proteins was found.

Particulate matter (PM) is the term used to describe a mixture of solid particles and droplets found in the air. PM is divided into two categories; PM10 which are particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or smaller and PM2.5 which have a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller. Both PM10 and PM2.5 are considered to be major pollutants and are linked to various serious health conditions, such as heart and lung disease, cancer and respiratory problems. In total, ambient air pollution is estimated to kill 4.2 million people every year but the effects on the skin and hair are not well known.

Sources of PM include the burning of fossil fuels, including petrol, diesel and other solid-fuels such as coal, oil and biomass as well as other industrial activities such as building, mining and the manufacturing of building materials like cement, ceramics and bricks.

Lead researcher, Hyuk Chul Kwon from the Future Science Research Centre in the Republic of Korea, comments; "While the link between air pollution and serious diseases such as cancer, COPD and CVD are well established there is little to no research on the effect of particular matter exposure on the human skin and hair in particular. Our research explains the mode of action of air pollutants on human follicle dermal papilla cells, showing how the most common air pollutants lead to hair loss".

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Ways You Can Prevent Pollution From Damaging Your Hair

Don't let the pollution bum you out? Check out what our experts have to say about protecting your skin from pollution.

Simple Tips to Reduce Indoor Air Pollution

Indoor air pollution can be five times or more worse than outdoor air pollution. Both household air pollution and outdoor air pollution can increase the risk of COPD, asthma and lung cancer. Here are few simple tips to avoid indoor air pollution.

How to Control Indoor Air Pollution in India?

Solid fuels for cooking create indoor air pollution leading to health risks in India. Clean fuel alternatives such as LPG promoted by the government envisaged health and environmental benefits.

Air Pollution

Nearly 2.4 million deaths every year are attributable to air pollution. Air pollutants may be solid particles, liquid droplets or gases. Proper planning methods should be adopted to reduce air pollution.

Causes of Hair Loss

Worried about your hair loss? Before you leap into a course of treatment, look at what might be causing your hair to fall.

Hair Analysis

Labs now offer hair analysis to diagnose diseases, deficiencies, or drug abuse. But how reliable is hair analysis? It is used also to even catch criminals.

Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments

Worried about your balding head? Here are a few of the latest treatments for hair loss and thinning.

Hair Loss in Men

A few men are only in their twenties when they begin to lose hair, but by the time men reach their fifties, more than 50% of them have what doctors would call ‘significant hair loss’.

Hair Loss in Women

Hair loss or Alopecia can be emotionally devastating to women but understanding reasons behind hair loss can help in prevention and treatment of hair loss.

Hair Replacement for Men

Balding men can use hair replacement systems or go for hair replacement surgery to get hair indistinguishable from their natural hair.

Hair Replacement for Women

There are more hair replacement options for women today than there have ever been in history: medical hair replacement with drugs, hair replacement surgery, and artificial hair replacement with hair systems.

Hair Restoration

Surgical and medical hair restoration can help really ‘restore’ all the hair you have lost.

More News on:

Causes of Hair LossHair Loss and Thinning - The Latest TreatmentsHair Loss in WomenHair Loss in MenHair AnalysisHair RestorationHair Replacement for WomenHair Replacement for MenPollutionAir Pollution

What's New on Medindia

Opt-out Organ Donation could Affect Transplant Waitlists

Watermelon: Top 5 'Refreshing and Nourishing' Health Facts

Top Foods for Naturally Glowing Face and Radiant Skin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive