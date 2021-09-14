Does Blood Plasma Therapy Help Seriously Ill COVID-19 Patients?

Advertisement

"We are cautioning against using convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 hospitalised patients, unless they are in a closely-monitored clinical trial", said co-principal investigator of the study, Donald Arnold, a professor at McMaster University in Canada.New clinical trial called CONCOR-1, including 940 patients at 72 hospitals in Canada, the US, and Brazil found that convalescent plasma had highly variable donor antibody content due to the highly variable immune response to the virus.Different antibody profiles in the convalescent plasma were observed to decide whether patients receiving convalescent plasma experienced intubation or death. Intubation is a procedure where a tube is inserted into the windpipe to make it easier to breath.These findings may explain the conflicting results between randomized trials showing no benefit, and observational studies showing better outcomes with higher titre products relative to low titre products.They also noted that the harm may come from the transfusion of convalescent plasma containing poorly functioning antibodies.The CONCOR-1 investigators are expecting to collaborate with other international study investigators to understand potential risks and benefits of convalescent plasma.This will provide more robust information and insight about convalescent plasma therapy that will guide clinical practice and health policy globally.Source: Medindia