Antibiotic Prescribing Pattern Post COVID-19

In regions with high rates of COVID-19 spread, such as Europe and the United States, prescriptions for antibiotics in the community dropped dramatically after COVID-19 restrictions.



A new study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology looked at antibiotic prescribing in Australia, which had low COVID-19 positivity rate.



Analyses of national claims data revealed that COVID-19 restrictions in Australia were associated with substantial reductions in community dispensing of antibiotics primarily used to treat respiratory infections, but antibiotics for non-respiratory infections were unchanged.



‘Antibiotic prescribing is reduced following COVID-19 restrictions in Australia.’





These big reductions show how low general practitioners' antibiotic prescribing can go if guidelines are followed more closely.







