COVID-19 in India: 30,773 New Coronavirus Cases, 309 Deaths

In India in the last 24 hours, 30,773 new Covid-19 cases and 309 deaths have been recorded, according to the Health Ministry's latest bulletin released on Sunday.
With the new fatalities, the country's cumulative death toll increased to 4,44,838. The fatality rate has remained at 1.33 per cent for the last few days.
‘The COVID recovery rate in the last 24 hours remained at 97.68 per cent.’
With a reduction of 8,481 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the overall number stood at 3,32,158, which is 0.99 per cent of the total Covid infections reported in the country since early 2020.
In the same time span, a total of 38,945 Covid-infected patients recovered, pushing the country's total recoveries to 3,26,71,167.
A total of 55,23,40,168 Covid sample tests were conducted in the country, out of which 15,59,895 were tested in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Till date, the country has administered 80,43,72,331 doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 85,42,732 jabs were given in the last 24 hours, the data showed.
Meanwhile, Kerala accounts for more than half of the daily new cases across the country.
The state reported fresh 19,325 infections bit it also saw a dip in its daily Covid tally in comparison to Friday's count.
Kerala had reported 23,260 cases on September 17, according to Health Ministry's report.
Maharashtra also reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 infection. As per the state's daily health bulletin, 3,391 cases and 80 deaths were reported in 24 hours.
Currently, the state has 47,919 active cases.
