About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Ribociclib With Endocrine Therapy Prolongs Survival in Menopausal Patients

by Angela Mohan on September 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM

Ribociclib With Endocrine Therapy Prolongs Survival in Menopausal Patients

Breast cancer can be effectively treated by adding ribociclib to endocrine therapy for postmenopausal patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+) human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer, as per the study led by researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The randomized Phase III MONALEESA-2 trial showed a survival advantage of 63.9 months with front-line ribociclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, and the aromatase inhibitor letrozole, compared to 51.4 months with hormone therapy alone.

Advertisement


The estimated six-year survival rate was 44.2% with ribociclib, compared with 32% for placebo. Gabriel Hortobagyi, M.D., professor of Breast Medical Oncology, presented the findings at the virtual European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.

"These findings build on previous MONALEESA trials that achieved a survival benefit with the addition of ribociclib," said Hortobagyi.

"I am very encouraged that metastatic breast cancer patients may have a treatment option that extends survival, delays chemotherapy treatment and preserves their quality of life."
Advertisement

Previously study shown ribociclib and letrozole improved progression-free survival of postmenopausal women with HR+ metastatic breast cancer in the MONALEESA-2 trial.

The international double-blind study, MONALEESA-2, enrolled 668 postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer at 223 trial sites in 29 countries. They were randomized to receive either ribociclib and letrozole, or letrozole and placebo. None had been previously treated for their advanced disease. Trial participants were 82.2% white, 7.6% Asian, 2.5% Black and 7.6% other.

The median follow-up was 79.7 months, and the time to first chemotherapy treatment was 50.6 months for patients who received ribociclib, compared to 38.9 months for placebo.

No new safety signals were observed, and adverse events were consistent with earlier reported Phase III MONALEESA trial results.

"Given these results, the combination of a CDK4/6 inhibitor plus an aromatase inhibitor should be the standard first-line treatment for the majority of patients with advanced hormone receptor-positive breast cancer," said Hortobagyi. "These findings have the potential to impact most women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer."

The study was sponsored by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, which markets ribociclib (Kisqali). Hortobagyi serves as a paid consultant for Novartis, and MD Anderson received funds from Novartis to conduct this study. A full list of collaborating researchers and their disclosures are included in the abstract.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Drug Combination Improves Survival in Prostate Cancer Patien...
Can Cholesterol Lead to Alzheimer’s Disease? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Menopause Pheromones Reiki and Pranic Healing Addison’s Disease Anabolic Steroids Thyroid Cancer Weight Gain After Menopause 

Recommended Reading
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical ......
Addison’s Disease
Addison’s Disease
Do you know what Osama bin Laden and John F Kennedy have in common? They are both Addisonians!...
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids can produce power- packed, adrenaline – pumping performances but they also reflect...
Menopause
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for ......
Pheromones
Pheromones
Pheromones are the wonder chemicals that are known to significantly influence the love chemistry and...
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close