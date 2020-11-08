by Colleen Fleiss on  August 11, 2020 at 5:10 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

VR-based Gaming Boosts Spatial Memory
People playing a virtual reality (VR)-based game were found to develop increased navigational efficiency and less disorientation than those playing a non-VR immersive desktop version, stated a new study.

The study, published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, revealed that navigation in VR can be overwhelming for its users.

"Participants in the VR condition performed better on spatial-based knowledge questions," said study co-author Egon van den Broek from Utrecht University in the Netherlands.


Spatial memory is a cognitive process that enables a person to remember different locations as well as spatial relations between objects.

According to the team, instead of traditional free movement, node-based movement can be used in virtual reality (VR) games.

In node-based movement systems, players navigate by jumping to set locations and it is similar to hypertext navigation.

In a randomised controlled trial with 25 adolescent participants, an immersive desktop game environment and a VR game environment were compared on the transmission of in-game educational content and navigational efficiency.

The findings showed that the "hypertext lostness" measure is also valuable outside its original hypertext domain - in VR.

The researchers revealed that VR did not improve players' retention of factual knowledge but did significantly improve players' spatial knowledge and navigational efficiency.

"We conclude that the 'hypertext lostness' measure is also valuable for node-based VR games and VR games add to spatial learning, even when compared with already immersive desktop games," the authors wrote.

The scientists in general measure "lostness" during a task by identifying disorientation and have been shown to be successful in predicting success in information-seeking tasks in hypertext.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Virtual Reality can Help Physiotherapy Patients Perform Exercises at Home
Consumer VR technologies can now be used for both providing guidance to physiotherapy exercises, but also to make the exercises more interesting and encourage people to complete the course they need, reports a new study.
READ MORE
Virtual Reality Head-Gear may Hamper Visual Memory
Virtual Reality is gaining popularity in fields like healthcare, multimedia, entertainment, and education, but too much use of the VR Headsets may hinder visual memory, finds a new study.
READ MORE
New Epidermal Virtual Reality System Gives Technology a Human Touch
Referred to as an epidermal VR system, the device communicates touch through a fast, programmable array of miniature vibrating actuators embedded into a thin, soft, flexible material.
READ MORE
Artificial Skin That Helps to Rehabilitate and Enhance Virtual Reality
Technology can now replicate our sense of touch and can greatly enhance human-computer and human-robot interfaces for applications such as medical rehabilitation and virtual reality.
READ MORE
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.
READ MORE
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
READ MORE
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.
READ MORE
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain, then you may also be thinking if there are ways to improve memory. Here are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve MemoryFoods to Improve Memory PowerWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power