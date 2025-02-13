AI-Driven Genetics Paves the Way for Personalized Cancer Treatment

A study reveals how genetic mutations influence cancer treatment outcomes and introduces a machine learning tool for more personalized therapies.

How AI and Genomics are Personalizing Cancer Treatment



‘Personalized medicine is a treatment technique which focuses on tailoring medication to each patient's specific genetic, biochemical, and lifestyle factors.’

The Role of Genetic Profiling in Personalized Cancer Care

How Mutations Influence Cancer Treatment Choices

Study Identifies Key Mutations Affecting Cancer Treatment Outcomes

KRAS mutations in advanced non-small cell lung cancer were linked to poorer response to a common treatment (EGFR inhibitors), suggesting alternative treatments may be needed.

in advanced non-small cell lung cancer were linked to poorer response to a common treatment (EGFR inhibitors), suggesting alternative treatments may be needed. NF1 mutations improved responses to immunotherapy and worsened responses to certain targeted therapies, highlighting their complex role in treatment.

improved responses to immunotherapy and worsened responses to certain targeted therapies, highlighting their complex role in treatment. PI3K pathway mutations, which regulate cell growth, had varying effects depending on cancer type, with different responses in breast, melanoma and renal cancers.

which regulate cell growth, had varying effects depending on cancer type, with different responses in breast, melanoma and renal cancers. DNA repair pathway mutations improved immunotherapy effectiveness in lung cancer by increasing tumor instability.

improved immunotherapy effectiveness in lung cancer by increasing tumor instability. Mutations in immune-related pathways were associated with better survival rates for lung cancer patients treated with immunotherapy, suggesting not all mutations hinder treatment success.

Customizing Cancer Treatment for Better Outcomes

Developing the Random Survival Forest Model for Lung Cancer

