medindia

Virtual Reality Head-Gear may Hamper Visual Memory

by Iswarya on  January 11, 2020 at 2:09 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Virtual Reality (VR) is gaining reputation in fields such as multimedia, healthcare, leisure and schooling however an excessive amount of use of the know-how might hamper your visual memory, researchers warn.
Virtual Reality Head-Gear may Hamper Visual Memory
Virtual Reality Head-Gear may Hamper Visual Memory

During experiments with two sets of human participants, they discovered that people who wore head-mounted displays (HMDs) performed worse on memory tests later.

Show Full Article


"From this, it became clear for the first time in the world that VR may interfere with visual memory due to the way it moves images in conjunction with user movement," the authors wrote in a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

To reach this conclusion, Kyoko Hine, assistant professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Toyohashi University of Technology, and a research team at Tokyo Denki University conducted an experiment using HMDs and examined the effects of VR on memory.

In the experiment, the participants visited a museum virtually and looked at paintings.

After that, a memory test was conducted about the paintings.

With regard to the VR experience, the research team set up conditions such that one group viewed images linked to their movements on an HMD (active VR), and a second group watched another person's VR video on display (passive VR).

"In other words, underactive VR, the participants could look around at the surroundings themselves, but under passive VR, the participants could not look around," the researchers said.

Comparing the results of the memory test for these two groups, the results were worse for the active VR group.

"The reason may be that the enhanced sense of realism and immersion created by the ability to look around freely, that is characteristic of VR, tires the brain and consequently prevents the formation of visual memory," the authors wrote.

While there are high hopes for VR technology as an educational tool that attracts users and children, in particular, it is important to create teaching materials that take into account these characteristics of VR.

"In order to benefit society, IT needs to take human characteristics into consideration. The nature of VR can become known through scientific verification based on experiments like the work undertaken in this research," the researchers noted.

The team now aims wants to find out why visual memory is hindered when the participants can look around freely in VR.

"Moving forward, the team hopes to offer suggestions on how to use VR as a better learning tool by removing the causes of this phenomenon," the study said.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Now 3-D Virtual Reality Models of Unborn Babies

Parents may soon be able to watch their unborn babies grow in realistic 3-D immersive visualizations.

Virtual Reality Hypnosis Lessens Post-Operative Pain in Children

A European-based pilot study found that virtual reality hypnosis (VRH) reduced anxiety, total postoperative opioid consumption, and vomiting in children after scoliosis surgery.

Virtual Reality can Help Spot Early Signs of Alzheimer's More Accurately

Virtual reality (VR) technology may help identify early stages of Alzheimer's disease accurately than the standard cognitive tests which are currently in use, finds a new study.

Virtual Reality Treatment Helps Chinese Drug Addicts Decrease Craving

Virtual reality (VR) treatment program may help Chinese drug addicts overcome their addiction and help them off the drugs, reports a new study.

Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive