medindia

Low-fat Diet Tied to Lower Testosterone Levels in Men

by Iswarya on  January 11, 2020 at 1:09 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Certain diets, specifically a low-fat diet may be linked to a small but significant reduction in testosterone, reports a study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Urology.
Low-fat Diet Tied to Lower Testosterone Levels in Men
Low-fat Diet Tied to Lower Testosterone Levels in Men

However, the clinical significance of small differences in serum T across diets is unclear.

Show Full Article


Best Diet for Low Testosterone? No Single Right Answer Yet

Dr. Fantus and colleagues analyzed data on more than 3,100 men from a nationwide health study (the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, or NHANES). All participants had available data on diet and serum testosterone level.

Based on a two-day diet history, 14.6 percent of men met the criteria for a low-fat diet, as defined by the American Heart Association (AHA).

Another 24.4 percent of men followed a Mediterranean diet high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains but low in animal protein and dairy products. Only a few men met criteria for the AHA low-carbohydrate diet, so this group was excluded from the analysis.

The average serum testosterone level was 435.5 ng/dL (nanograms per deciliter). Serum testosterone was lower in men on the two restrictive diets: average 411 ng/dL for those on a low-fat diet and 413 ng/dL for those on the Mediterranean diet.

The associations were adjusted for other factors that can affect testosterone, including age, body mass index, physical activity, and medical conditions. After adjustment, the low-fat diet was significantly associated with reduced serum testosterone, although the Mediterranean diet was not.

Overall, 26.8 percent of men had testosterone levels less than 300 ng/dL. Despite the difference in average testosterone levels, the proportion of men with low testosterone was similar across all diet groups.

Low testosterone is highly prevalent in the United States, as approximately 500,000 men are diagnosed with testosterone deficiency each year.

In addition to medications, treatment for low testosterone often includes lifestyle modifications, such as exercise and weight loss. But the effects of diet on testosterone levels have been unclear. Because testosterone is a steroid hormone derived from cholesterol, changes in fat intake could alter testosterone levels. This new analysis of how diet affects serum testosterone provides evidence that a low-fat diet is associated with lower testosterone levels, compared to an unrestricted diet.

So what diet is best for men with testosterone deficiency? The answer remains unknown, according to the authors. In overweight or obese men, the health benefits of a low-fat diet likely far exceed the small reduction in serum testosterone. In contrast, for men who are not overweight, avoiding a low-fat diet "may be a reasonable component" of a multifaceted approach to increase serum testosterone.

Dr. Fantus and coauthors note that further studies will be needed to corroborate their findings and to clarify the mechanism by which restrictive diets reduce testosterone. But due to the difficulties of large-scale dietary studies, definitive trials are unlikely to be performed. "Therefore, our data represent a valuable approach towards answering this important question," the authors conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Testosterone Deficiency and Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Testosterone is an anabolic steroid hormone of the androgen group. It is secreted by the testes in males and is the chief male sex hormone.

Testosterone Deficiency - A Risk for Autoimmune Diseases

More women than men develop autoimmune diseases and testosterone may explain this gender differences in the occurrence of rheumatism and other autoimmune diseases. Testosterone deficiency in men is also associated with increased risk for ...

Experts Recommend Against Diagnosing Testosterone Deficiency in Women

The Endocrine Society on Saturday issued a Clinical Practice Guideline (CPG) advising against the use of testosterone therapy in healthy women.

More on Testosterone Deficiency and Replacement Therapy in Men

Research has estimated that testosterone deficiency (TD), often referred to as hypogonadism, is associated with aging and affects approximately 30 percent of men ages 40-79.

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseAndropause / Male Menopause
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Home Pregnancy Test

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive