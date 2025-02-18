About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Trusting AI in Healthcare: Survey Reveals Low Public Confidence

by Naina Bhargava on Feb 18 2025 12:26 PM

65.8% of adults distrust healthcare systems' use of AI, with women showing less trust, emphasizing the need for better communication and engagement to build confidence in AI tools.

Trusting AI in Healthcare: Survey Reveals Low Public Confidence
A study reveals that 65.8% of adults surveyed lacked trust in their healthcare system's ability to use artificial intelligence responsibly, while 57.7% were concerned that AI tools might cause harm. The research letter was published in JAMA Network Open (1 Trusted Source
Patients' Trust in Health Systems to Use Artificial Intelligence

Go to source).

Trust in Healthcare Systems and AI Protection

Adults who had higher levels of overall trust in their health care systems were more likely to believe their providers would protect them from AI-related harm.

AI's Surge in Healthcare: Time to Address Environmental Concerns
AI's Surge in Healthcare: Time to Address Environmental Concerns
GlobalData warns that healthcare companies may overlook environmental responsibilities amid the rise of AI, emphasizing the need to balance innovation with sustainability.
The letter, authored by Jodyn Platt, Ph.D., of the Department of Learning Health Sciences at University of Michigan Medical School and Paige Nong, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health comes from survey of a nationally representative sample of adults from the National Opinion Research Center’s AmeriSpeak Panel from June to July 2023.

Insights on Trust: Gender, Health Literacy, and AI Engagement

Additional insights include that female respondents were less likely than male respondents to trust their health care systems to use AI responsibility. Health literacy or AI knowledge was not associated with trust in AI, suggesting that building trust in the use of AI will require meaningful engagement.

The authors note that future research should look at trust over time and with increased familiarity with AI. Furthermore, health systems that adopt AI should increase or improve their communication about the tools used in patient care.

Where Do Humans Stand When It Comes to AI in Healthcare?
Where Do Humans Stand When It Comes to AI in Healthcare?
In healthcare, AI's growing influence sparks concerns and opportunities; ethical dialogue and proactive engagements are crucial.
Reference:
  1. Patients' Trust in Health Systems to Use Artificial Intelligence - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2830240)

Source-Eurekalert
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - An Overview
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare - An Overview
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
AI in Indian Healthcare: The Billion-Dollar Game Changer by 2025
AI in Indian Healthcare: The Billion-Dollar Game Changer by 2025
Artificial intelligence (AI) technology promises to revolutionize India's healthcare by advancing diagnostics, optimizing operations, and elevating patient care across the country.

Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional