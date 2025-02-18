Trusting AI in Healthcare: Survey Reveals Low Public Confidence

65.8% of adults distrust healthcare systems' use of AI, with women showing less trust, emphasizing the need for better communication and engagement to build confidence in AI tools.
A study reveals that 65.8% of adults surveyed lacked trust in their healthcare system's ability to use artificial intelligence responsibly, while 57.7% were concerned that AI tools might cause harm. The research letter was published in JAMA Network Open (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Patients' Trust in Health Systems to Use Artificial Intelligence
Go to source).
Trust in Healthcare Systems and AI ProtectionAdults who had higher levels of overall trust in their health care systems were more likely to believe their providers would protect them from AI-related harm.
The letter, authored by Jodyn Platt, Ph.D., of the Department of Learning Health Sciences at University of Michigan Medical School and Paige Nong, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health comes from survey of a nationally representative sample of adults from the National Opinion Research Center's AmeriSpeak Panel from June to July 2023.
In an interesting clinical trial, an AI system analyzing brain scans accurately predicted recovery chances for coma patients, identifying hidden brain activity missed by doctors in nearly 90% of cases.
Insights on Trust: Gender, Health Literacy, and AI EngagementAdditional insights include that female respondents were less likely than male respondents to trust their health care systems to use AI responsibility. Health literacy or AI knowledge was not associated with trust in AI, suggesting that building trust in the use of AI will require meaningful engagement.
The authors note that future research should look at trust over time and with increased familiarity with AI. Furthermore, health systems that adopt AI should increase or improve their communication about the tools used in patient care.
