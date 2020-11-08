Coronavirus Pandemic Alters Indian Consumers’ Behavior

In India, the coronavirus pandemic has permanently altered consumer behavior, reveals report. Nearly 90 per cent of those surveyed are making lasting changes to how they live, work and shop, and there is no going back to the pre-pandemic world for consumer brands.



According to Accenture's 'Covid-19 Consumer Pulse Research' that surveyed 2,500 consumers in India between March and June (among 45,000 globally), 85 per cent of consumers in the country said they shopped more health-consciously while 85 per cent said they were focused more on limiting food waste.



"The pandemic has taken a toll on brand loyalty and as consumers make more socially and environmentally sustainable and healthy choices, consumer goods companies must tailor their offerings accordingly and refresh their brand promise to meet these new requirements," said Anurag Gupta, Managing Director and Lead, Strategy and Consulting, Accenture in India.







The demand for local goods and local brands is growing in the country, said the survey.



According to the survey, 74 per cent of Indian consumers bought locally-sourced products while 79 per cent of consumers wanted to shop at closer neighbourhood stores.



"Brands also need to look at ways to tap into the opportunities resulting from the demand for local and the emergence of the home as the new hub," Gupta said.



