by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 10, 2020 at 4:19 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Africa: Cases Surpass 1.03mn; Toll Rises to 22,966
14,480 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Africa in 24 hours. The Africa CDC, a specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Sunday, said that the number of COVID-19 cases across the African continent has increased from 1,022,084 on Saturday to 1,036,564 as of Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The Africa CDC also noted that the death toll due to illnesses related to the COVID-19 pandemic also rose to 22,966 on Sunday, registering about 505 new COVID-19 deaths across the continent from Saturday's 22,461 report.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said the number of people who recovered from their COVID-19 infections also reached 723,040 so far.


South Africa, with 553,188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, is Africa's highest affected country in terms of positive cases, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, it was noted.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa regions, the Africa CDC said.

Amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent, the Africa CDC had on Friday urged the African continent to increase compliance to the public health and social measures as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to gain momentum in Africa.

"We must increase mass wearing of masks as we expand testing and treatment services," the Africa CDC Director John Nkengasong said in his message following the launch of the World Mask Week, slated from August 7 to 14, as an effort to increase the use of face coverings in public across the globe.

As the pandemic spread across Africa, the Africa CDC together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and more than 40 other global, regional and national organisations and institutions have initiated the Pandemic Action Network, which launched the World Mask Week that envisaged increasing the use of face coverings in public in Africa and beyond.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake