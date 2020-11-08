by Colleen Fleiss on  August 11, 2020 at 1:25 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Telangana: 1,256 New Cases, Crosses 80K-mark
The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana has crossed the 80,000-mark as 1,256 new cases were reported in the state on Monday, revealed sources. The death toll climbed up to 637 with 10 more fatalities.

Health officials said the new cases detected during the last 24 hours had taken the total coronavirus infections so far in Telangana to 80,751.

The number of active cases at present are 22,528, including 15,789 patients in home or institutional isolation. More than 84 per cent of those in home isolation are asymptomatic.


The fatality rate in the state stands at 0.78 per cent as against a national average of 2.01 per cent.

According to a media bulletin released by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 53.87 per cent of the deceased patients had comorbidities.

The authorities claimed that the number of daily tests conducted in the state was double compared with its target as per World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark.

A total of 39 testing laboratories and 323 rapid antigen testing centres conducted 11,609 tests as against the target of 5,600. Test results of 1,700 samples were awaited. The state has so far conducted 6,24,840 tests.

Officials said 1,587 more patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 57,586.

Of the new cases, 389 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) jurisdiction. Rangareddy and Sangareddy, both bordering GHMC, saw 86 and 74 new cases respectively.

Karimnagar district reported 73 new infections while Adilabad saw a spike with 63 new cases. In Warangal Urban district, 67 more persons tested corona positive. Nalgonda and Siddipet districts reported 58 and 45 new cases respectively.

According to the media bulletin, out of 20,396 beds in government-run hospitals, 17,866 beds are vacant.

While 91 private hospitals treating corona patients have a total of 6,850 beds, 2,641 of them are vacant.

There are 77 containment zones in the GHMC, including 32 in Charminar circle that covers large parts of the old city of Hyderabad.

Source: IANS

