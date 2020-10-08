by Ramya Rachamanti on  August 10, 2020 at 4:08 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 In Andhra: 10,820 New Cases Reported
Andhra Pradesh reported new 10,820 coronavirus cases on sunday, taking the tally to 2,27,860.

Three districts reported fresh cases in four digit numbers while the remaining ten districts reported three-digit COVID numbers.

East Godavari topped the list with 1,543 new cases followed by Kurnool with 1399 cases,and West Godavari with 1,132 cases.


The lowest tally of 358 cases was reported from Vizianagaram district.On Sunday, deaths were reported from all 13 districts of the state.

Guntur continued to top the list with 12 deaths. The tally in the remaining districts was Prakasam 11, Chittoor 10, West Godavari 10, Anantapur 8, Kadapa 8, Srikakulam 8, Kurnool 7, East Godavari 6, Visakhapatnam 6, Krishna 4, Nellore 4, and Vizianagaram 3 deaths.

Overall, 62,912 tests were conducted on Sunday as opposed to the 62, 123 tests on Saturday. The testing figures reported on Sunday include 29, 098 rapid antigen tests.

9,097 persons were reported cured and discharged from hospitals and COVID treatment centres on Sunday. Currently there are 87,112 active cases in the state even as 1,38, 712 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.



Source: IANS

