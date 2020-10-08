UAE Reports 225 New Coronavirus Cases

225 new COVID-19 cases reported in the UAE. The Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement that the new cases of many nationalities are all in stable condition and receiving medical treatment, Xinhua reported.



In addition, 323 more patients recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 56,568, according to the ministry.



It also confirmed one more death, pushing up the country's death toll to 357.



‘The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases. The case toll stood at 62,525.’

Read More..









Source: IANS The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.Source: IANS It also confirmed one more death, pushing up the country's death toll to 357.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE