COVID-19: 6,202 Persons Discharged in TN In 24 Hours

The state recorded the death of 119 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,927.The number of infected children in the state in the age group of 0-12 years has gone up to 14,605.Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 tally with 989 persons testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state capital's tally to 109,117. The number of active cases in the city stands at 11,654 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stands at 1,061.Source: IANS