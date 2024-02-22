About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Deep Dive into Indian Adult Perspectives for 2024

by Karishma Abhishek on Feb 22 2024 9:17 AM

Indian adults rank physical, and mental well-being, and finance management as top priorities in 2024 as per a recent report by Amex Trendex, by American Express (1 Trusted Source
Go to source).
The report is based on a survey conducted across geographies including India, Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and the US. It showed that physical wellness (76 percent) and personal finance (69 percent) are the top areas of focus for Indians.

About 80 percent of Indians plan to spend more on resolutions this year as compared to 2023. Of those Indians prioritizing physical wellness, top resolutions include eating healthier (73 percent), more outdoor activities (63 percent), and getting a home exercise machine (51 percent).

Of those Indians with personal financial goals, top resolutions include growing savings (81 percent) and investing more or growing investments (75 percent).

"Indians are aware of what’s important to have a fulfilling life and for committing to holistic well-being," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, American Express Banking Corp., India, in a statement.

"This is evident from Amex Trendex, which tracks the evolving consumer preferences including spending, saving, and traveling," he added.

Exploring India's Top Concerns in 2024

Further, employed Indians are focusing on their mental health at work. Work-life balance, flexible work options, and supportive work environment have emerged as top drivers for job satisfaction.

About 80 percent of Indians prioritize their mental health at work more now compared to previous years -- with work-life balance (67 percent), flexible work options (61 percent), and a supportive work environment (60per cent) being top drivers for job satisfaction.

About 78 percent of Indians report that their workplace offers health and wellness benefits, and 84 percent are "very likely" to utilize these benefits in 2024.

82 percent of Indians feel they are much more likely to reach their goals if supported by their workplace. Indian adults are also looking forward to experiencing more live sporting events this year.

About 61 percent of Indians are "much more likely" to attend live sporting events more often in 2024 compared to last year, while 97 percent are willing to travel to attend a sporting event this year.

And 69 percent are "very likely" to purchase a ticket with exclusive access. Setting sustainability resolutions is also a key focus area for Indians.

Among those planning on setting sustainability habits resolutions: 59 percent plan on using less plastic or one-time use products, while 58 percent would want to improve their recycling habits at home.

About 56 percent of Indians would like to improve their travel habits with 66 percent looking to book accommodations that prioritize sustainability.

Reference:
  1. Amex Trendex Reveals Wellness, Sustainability and Work-Life Balance Trends For 2024 - (https://www.americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/articles/thought-leadership/amex-trendex-2024-trends.html?trk=public_post_comment-text)


Source-IANS


