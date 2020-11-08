Autism-Related Social Behaviors Linked to Gene Mutation

The research team led by Professor Peter Scheiffele at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel has now uncovered an unexpected link between neuroligin-3, a gene that contributes to the likelihood of autism, and the oxytocin signaling pathway in a mouse model. The hormone oxytocin regulates social behavior in mammals, in particular, social interactions.Mice with mutations in certain genes which display atypical behavior linked to autism in humans are used as a model system to study autism and help scientists to learn more about the biology of this condition in humans.In such a mouse model, Scheiffele's team has demonstrated for the first time that an autism-associated mutation in the neuroligin-3 gene disrupts the oxytocin signaling pathway in the neurons of the brain's reward system in mice and, as a consequence, reduces social interactions between mice. Unexpectedly, loss of neuroligin affects the balance of protein synthesis in these neurons and thus the neuronal responses to oxytocin.It was already speculated that signals mediated by oxytocin could possibly play a role in autism. "However, we were very surprised to discover that mutations in neuroligin-3 impair oxytocin signaling pathways. We have succeeded in putting together two puzzle pieces of the mechanisms underlying autism," says Scheiffele.Furthermore, the research team demonstrated that alterations in the oxytocin system in mice with a neuroligin-3 mutation could be restored by treatment with a pharmacological inhibitor of protein synthesis. This treatment normalized the social behavior of the mice: Like their healthy conspecifics, they reacted differently to familiar mice or mice foreign to them. Importantly, the same inhibitor also improved behavioral symptoms in a second rodent model of autism, indicating that it could be more widely applied in the treatment of autism.The newly discovered convergence between three important elements - a genetic factor, the changes in neuronal protein synthesis, and the regulation of social behavior by the oxytocin system -sheds some light on how multiple factors implicated in autism may be connected. In addition, the findings may open new approaches for the treatment of certain aspects of social behavior in some cases of autism, where this is desirable.Source: Eurekalert