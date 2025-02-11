AI`s Surge in Healthcare: Time to Address Environmental Concerns

GlobalData emphasizes the need for healthcare companies to balance AI innovation with environmental responsibility amid rising energy demands and climate change.
GlobalData warns that healthcare companies may be overlooking their environmental responsibilities amid the growing emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) in the sector. Since President Trump took office, his administration has been reducing environmental obligations, including pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement. This agreement aimed to guide developed nations in helping developing countries build sustainable, climate-resilient futures through financial and technological support. Recent US actions could lead to less pressure on companies to prioritize environmental initiatives, and many healthcare companies may be neglecting these responsibilities as AI usage in the sector continues to rise, according to GlobalData, a prominent data and analytics firm.
Government Pressure Drives ESG ImplementationAccording to GlobalData's Strategic Intelligence: ESG Sentiment Polls Q4 2024, 45% of respondents stated that the main reason a company would implement an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance plan is due to legislation and government pressure. Without such governmental pressure, positive environmental initiatives, particularly those related to ESG, are likely to be overlooked.
Selena Yu, Senior Medical Analyst at GlobalData, remarks, “With the majority of ESG survey respondents in Q4 2024 indicating that ESG efforts in their companies are not only performative but also driven by government pressures, it’s crucial for healthcare companies to address their negative environmental impacts. The core goal is to provide exceptional, innovative care to patients. This aligns closely with the effects of a warming global climate, such as restricted access to clean water, rising air pollution, and reduced agricultural diversity. Healthcare goes beyond hospitals; preventative and follow-up care is essential for patients.”
These developments in the US coincide with a period of growing AI initiatives in healthcare, which is projected to reach a market value of $1 trillion by 2030, according to GlobalData's thematic report, "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (2024)."
Rising AI Energy Demand and Environmental ChallengesThe International Energy Agency's (IEA) 2024 report predicts that global AI energy demand will rise to at least 10 times its current level by 2026. Furthermore, clean water is necessary to cool the processors used for AI. Given the increasing global temperatures, growing scarcity of clean water, and the declining environmental focus in the US government, it is crucial for companies to take proactive measures in balancing AI usage for future healthcare advancements with its environmental impact.
AI offers numerous benefits in healthcare, such as selecting the best treatments for patients, optimizing triage in emergency care, and enhancing manufacturing processes to reduce waste and improve storage efficiency. However, it’s crucial to balance AI-driven innovation with its environmental impact, especially since current strategies to reduce carbon emissions have not been effective.
Yu adds, "Tech giants like Google, Meta, and Microsoft have committed to replenishing the clean water used for their AI operations, but with clean water being a scarce resource, how feasible is this really? This brings us back to the fact that most global survey respondents in Q4 2024 view company ESG plans as performative. Deciding to prioritize environmental initiatives is a challenging battle. I believe many stakeholders are focusing on increasing company revenue over ESG because they don’t see its inherent value. This is an outdated approach, as true company success should align with environmental protection."
Promoting Sustainability in Healthcare InnovationHealthcare companies must position themselves as leaders in balancing environmental responsibilities with AI-driven innovation. Since the health of the broader ecosystem is directly linked to patient well-being, it is in their best interest to contribute to patient health beyond the clinic, promoting sustainability alongside healthcare advancements.
Yu concludes, "There are many opportunities for patient-facing organizations and healthcare companies to strike a balance between using AI for personalized care and promoting the importance of robust environmental policies in manufacturing practices. It's really a cycle—declines in healthy food availability due to climate change affecting agriculture, along with worsening air and water quality, will directly impact public health, which in turn will strain our healthcare systems."
