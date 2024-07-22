Urgent Call for Better Health Practices

Despite lifespan growth forecasts for 2050, experts urge stronger preventive health measures to reduce disease burdens (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021
Go to source). According to the latest findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD) 2021, published recently in The Lancet journal, global life expectancy is expected to increase by 4.9 years in men and 4.2 years in women by 2050.
‘Did You Know?This is despite the geopolitical, metabolic, and environmental threats. However, people are expected to spend more years in poor health with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and diabetes.
COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019. #preventivehealth #lifespan’
"Unless we take preventive health more seriously, our health systems will not be able to cope with the huge burden of the disease," said Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Mahim.
"Historically, as countries prosper, nutrition gets better and vaccination programs get robust, infectious diseases tend to decline. However, with prosperity comes the dietary and lifestyle changes that can harm," Pinto said.
The study predicted that like today, ischemic heart disease will continue to be the number one cause of mortality globally.
Strokes will continue to be the number two cause of mortality, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease will be the third most common cause of mortality worldwide even in 2050.
Emphasis on Preventive Health ImportanceAs far as the Indian population is concerned, the study predicted an increased burden of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) -- a common lung disease.
"India is one of the leading producers and consumers of tobacco in the world, and COPD, often associated with smoking, is likely to manifest strongly as the population gets older," Pinto said, while adding air pollution, use of indoor biomass fuels, and poor lung development in childhood as added risk factors.
He said, "COPD burden overall may be much higher than what this report has predicted".The report also predicted the increased risk of ischemic heart disease, also known as coronary artery disease.
This leads to "obstructive blockages in the artery due to deposition of atherosclerotic plaques. The reduced blood supply to the heart muscle results in angina as a warning signal. A sudden blood clot formation on top of these blockages can result in a heart attack", said Atul Mathur, Executive Director of interventional Cardiology & Chief of Cath Lab, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla Road, New Delhi.
He said that a sudden blood clot formation on top of these blockages can result in a heart attack.
The experts thus stressed the need for increasing preventive measures including healthy eating, regular exercise, and good control of hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol.
