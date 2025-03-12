About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Longevity Linked to Reduced Peripheral Artery Disease Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 12 2025 9:46 PM

Peripheral artery disease significantly impacts older adults, causing reduced blood flow, pain, and increased health risks.

A team of researchers investigated the genetic and lifestyle factors contributing to peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition that limits blood flow to the legs. Their study revealed that individuals from families with exceptional longevity have a reduced risk of PAD, potentially due to inherited genetic advantages or healthier lifestyle practices. (1 Trusted Source
Epidemiology and genetic determination of measures of peripheral vascular health in the Long Life Family Study

Go to source)

What is Peripheral Artery Disease

Peripheral artery disease is a common but often undiagnosed condition that affects millions worldwide. It increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, and mobility issues. This study conducted using data from the Long Life Family Study (LLFS), found that individuals from long-lived families have significantly better vascular health than the general population.

The researchers analyzed over 3,000 participants, including 1,090 long-lived individuals, their 1,554 children, and 362 spouses. Among the oldest participants (average age 89), about 18% had PAD. However, among their children (average age 60), only 1% had PAD—far lower than the expected 12% found in other studies. This finding suggests that certain protective factors, whether genetic or lifestyle-related, help maintain healthier arteries in these families.

In the study, key risk factors for PAD were identified, including aging, high blood pressure, smoking, and hypertension medication use. Interestingly, unlike in other studies, high cholesterol and diabetes were not major risk factors in this group. This data further supports the idea that long-lived families may have genetic protective factors that contribute to better vascular health.

Three of these were new discoveries, while the fourth was similar but not identical to previously published findings. These genetic markers may help scientists better understand why some individuals are more likely to develop PAD and how to prevent it.

“We identified four genomic sites that may harbor variants associated with protection from PAD.”

This research highlights the value of studying long-lived families to unlock the secrets of healthy aging and vascular health. Understanding what helps them maintain better artery function could lead to new strategies for preventing PAD, heart disease, and other age-related conditions.

Reference:
  1. Epidemiology and genetic determination of measures of peripheral vascular health in the Long Life Family Study - (https://www.aging-us.com/article/206204/text)
Source-Eurekalert
