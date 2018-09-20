medindia
Treatable Traits May Help Predict Future Asthma Attacks

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 20, 2018 at 5:22 PM Research News
New study examines specific treatable traits that can predict future asthma attacks. The findings of the study are published in the journal Respirology.
Investigators have assessed the prevalence of treatable traits in severe asthma and have determined which specific traits are predictive of future asthma attacks.

Ten traits predicted future asthma attacks, and the strongest were: being prone to exacerbations, depression, inhaler device polypharmacy, vocal cord dysfunction, and obstructive sleep apnea.

The findings may help clinicians develop individualized management strategies for patients with severe asthma.

"We report the higher burden experienced by patients with severe asthma compared to non-severe and importantly identify which treatable traits are predictive of future asthma attacks. This highlights the usefulness of the treatable traits approach in severe asthma and identifies important targets for treatment," said lead author Dr. Vanessa McDonald, of the University of Newcastle.

Source: Eurekalert

