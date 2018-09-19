medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Father's Obesity in Early Puberty May Up Asthma Risk for Future Offspring

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 19, 2018 at 12:02 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Father's obesity in early puberty may increase asthma risk for his future offspring, reports a new study.
Father's Obesity in Early Puberty May Up Asthma Risk for Future Offspring
Father's Obesity in Early Puberty May Up Asthma Risk for Future Offspring

An international EU-study (ALEC), including researchers from the Centre for International Health at the University of Bergen, has shown that the period between the age of eight and puberty is particularly important for lung health later in life.

"If one gains a lot of weight during this period, it doubles the risk of having asthma later in life, for both sexes, but for the boys, the risk also doubles for his future offspring," says Ph.D., Marianne Lønnebotn, at Department of Global Public Health and Primary Care, University of Bergen. She is first

The researchers analyzed questionnaire data from 3 018 adult offspring (age 18-50) and their 2 153 fathers (age 39-66) participating in the RHINESSA/RHINE generation study in 10 ECRHS centers in North Europe, Spain and Australia.

The results are presented at the ERS International Congress 2018, in Paris.

Period of Development

The study also showed that the asthma risk was not related to weight gain before or after puberty.

"There is a lot going on in the body between childhood and adult. All the organs are developing. Being overweight may lead to an overall inflammation in the body, which may interfere with the development of the organs in this period," says Professor Cecilie Svanes at Centre of International Health, UiB. Svanes supervised and led the study.

"I think that the result concerning a boy's future offspring has something to do with interrupting the transformation of germ cells to sperm cells, in this period."

Important Period for Development

Early puberty seems to be an important period for avoiding health problems later in life, not only for oneself but also, in the case of boys, for their future offspring. These findings indicate that it is very important to lead a healthy lifestyle during this time period.

"The number of obese children in early puberty has increased in Europe. It is therefore important to ensure that children are eating healthier meals and having more physical activity. This could, for example, happen in schools and in the forming of urban space," says Cecilie Svanes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Gender Plays a Role in the Development of Obesity

Gender Plays a Role in the Development of Obesity

Connection between self-regulation in toddlers and childhood obesity is affected by important gender differences, says a study.

New Obesity Study: Do We Inherit Bad Fat from Dad and Good Fat from Mom?

New Obesity Study: Do We Inherit Bad Fat from Dad and Good Fat from Mom?

New obesity study discovers how genes derived from our father can lead to the development of white fat tissue which increases metabolic disease risk and genes from our mother can lead to the development of brown fat tissue, which has a protective ...

Asthma

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Battle of the Bulge

Battle of the Bulge

The battle of bulge is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab.

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Childhood Asthma

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Diabesity

Diabesity

With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

More News on:

Bariatric Surgery Childhood Asthma Asthma Obesity Bulimia Nervosa Body Mass Index Liposuction Battle of the Bulge Diabesity Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging ...

 Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner Syndrome / Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP)

Gardner or Gardner''s syndrome, also known as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP), is an autosomal ...

 Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Top 8 Health Benefits of Beetroot Tea - Slideshow

Beetroot tea is a healthy beverage, which is extremely beneficial for high blood pressure, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive