New Obesity Study: Do We Inherit Bad Fat from Dad and Good Fat from Mom?

Font : A- A+



New insights into how genes inherited from our father and mother influence obesity. The findings of the study can pave the way in developing better treatments to fight obesity.

New Obesity Study: Do We Inherit Bad Fat from Dad and Good Fat from Mom?



A team of researchers, led by Professor Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Southern Denmark, Elena Schmidt from the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research, Cologne, Germany and Martin Bilban from the Medical University, Vienna, Austria, have made a groundbreaking discovery in obesity research.



‘New obesity study explores how genes derived from our father can lead to the development of white fat tissue which increases metabolic disease risk and genes from our mother can lead to the development of brown fat tissue, which has a protective effect against obesity.’ The team has discovered a new function of the gene H19. This gene proves to have a unique protective effect against the development of overweight and consequently, could affect the onset of overweight-associated disease such as diabetes, overweight and cardiovascular diseases.



H19 belongs to the app. one percent of our genes, which we - as opposed to the remaining 99 percent - inherit exclusively from either our mother or father, the so-called monoallelic genes.



As a result of extensive studies, the researchers have also discovered how genes derived from our father primarily lead to the development of white fat tissue, which most often are found on the stomach, thighs, and backside, and which can lead to metabolic diseases.



Likewise, it appears that genes from our mother primarily lead to the development of brown fat tissue, which is characterized by having a protective effect against obesity.



Professor Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld and Martin Bilban are delighted with the research results.



In their view, the results could constitute a first step towards the development of better treatments of obesity.



- By using mouse models, we have identified that the gene H19 performs a form of gene control in brown fat cells. We have been able to demonstrate that overexpression of the H19 gene in mice protects against obesity and insulin resistance.



In addition, we have been able to detect similar patterns of gene control in obese people. We, therefore, believe that our results can be the first step towards developing groundbreaking new and improved treatments for obesity-related diseases, says Professor Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld.



Source: Eurekalert A team of researchers, led by Professor Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Southern Denmark, Elena Schmidt from the Max Planck Institute for Metabolism Research, Cologne, Germany and Martin Bilban from the Medical University, Vienna, Austria, have made a groundbreaking discovery in obesity research.The team has discovered a new function of the gene H19. This gene proves to have a unique protective effect against the development of overweight and consequently, could affect the onset of overweight-associated disease such as diabetes, overweight and cardiovascular diseases.H19 belongs to the app. one percent of our genes, which we - as opposed to the remaining 99 percent - inherit exclusively from either our mother or father, the so-called monoallelic genes.As a result of extensive studies, the researchers have also discovered how genes derived from our father primarily lead to the development of white fat tissue, which most often are found on the stomach, thighs, and backside, and which can lead to metabolic diseases.Likewise, it appears that genes from our mother primarily lead to the development of brown fat tissue, which is characterized by having a protective effect against obesity.Professor Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld and Martin Bilban are delighted with the research results.In their view, the results could constitute a first step towards the development of better treatments of obesity.- By using mouse models, we have identified that the gene H19 performs a form of gene control in brown fat cells. We have been able to demonstrate that overexpression of the H19 gene in mice protects against obesity and insulin resistance.In addition, we have been able to detect similar patterns of gene control in obese people. We, therefore, believe that our results can be the first step towards developing groundbreaking new and improved treatments for obesity-related diseases, says Professor Jan-Wilhelm Kornfeld.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: